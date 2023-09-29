World
Kiwi TV host Dan Wootton sacked by MailOnline amid controversy

10:06am
Dan Wootton.

Dan Wootton. (Source: Getty)

Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton has been sacked by MailOnline, just a day after being suspended by right-wing TV channel GB News.

The Guardian reports Wootton was paid a six-figure salary in return for two MailOnline columns a week.

Wootton had been suspended from working for MailOnline since last month, when several allegations emerged that he used a pseudonym to offer colleagues significant amounts of cash for sexual material.

The allegations relate to the presenter's time at The Sun, a tabloid owned by News UK.

It comes after he was yesterday suspended by GB News after a broadcast on the Dan Wootton Tonight programme where fellow GB News host Laurence Fox said of journalist Ava Evans: "We don't need these sorts of feminist 4.0.

"They're pathetic and embarrassing. Who'd want to shag that?"

Evans had made comments about men's mental health, but instead of discussing her arguments Fox had focused on her appearance and why he'd ignore her in a bar.

Wootton laughed but later apologised, saying in a statement that he reacted "out of shock and surprise".

He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "I apologise unreservedly for what was a very unfortunate lapse in judgement on my part under the intense pressure of a bizarre exchange.

"I know I should have done better. I'm devastated that I let down the team and our supportive GBN family."

The investigation into the cash for sex pictures scandal is ongoing, with Wootton denying the allegations.

