Kiwi manufacturer Rodin Cars has F1 bid rejected

New Zealand-based car manufacturer Rodin Cars has had its application to enter Formula 1 rejected by the sport's governing body.

Rodin Cars, which has been building machines with speeds targeted at rivalling F1 cars in Waiau, North Canterbury since 2021, had hoped to join the global circuit after the FIA opened a formal application process in February for teams interested in joining in 2025, 2026 or 2027.

Rodin came prepared as the majority shareholder in established feeder series operator Carlin, which runs teams in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2, and had proposed in their bid to build their cars in New Zealand with plans of reserving one of their two race seats for a female driver.

But in a statement, the Kiwi company's Australian founder and computer magnate David Dicker said it wasn't enough.

"Rodin Cars participated in the recent FIA process aimed at gaining entry into the prestigious Formula 1 world championship —unfortunately, our bid was not successful," Dicker said.

Rodin already has ties to F1 with AlphaTauri reserve Liam Lawson, who has recently been making the most of a shot in the competition after an injury to Daniel Ricciardo, a sponsored driver and tester for the manufacturer.

Liam Lawson and David Dicker with one of Rodin's FZED models. (Source: Liam Lawson)

Dicker also said Rodin was "financially equipped to fully fund" its F1 ambitions and would have pursued a potential collaboration with Ferrari but believed the FIA were looking elsewhere.

"Recent information suggests, as anticipated from the outset of this process, that the only successful applicant will be Andretti Global," he said.

"We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA process and extend our best wishes to Andretti for their successful bid. Rodin Cars remains committed to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and will continue to pursue excellence in the world of racing."

Andretti Global, run by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, son of the 1978 world champion Mario, joined forces for a bid with US car giant General Motors' luxury Cadillac brand.

If Andretti Global got the go-ahead to join Formula 1, the team would look to secure at least one American driver.

Other bids include British racing team Hitech, backed by Kazakh billionaire businessman Vladimir Kim.