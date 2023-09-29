Business
1News

Grocery Commissioner 'really concerned' over Weetbix decision

By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
6:45pm

The newly appointed grocery commissioner is waiting on a response from Sanitarium, after the Weetbix manufacturer made the call to pull Weetbix from The Warehouse shelves from tomorrow.

“When you have a shortage, you ration supplies across all of your customers, you don’t just choose one,” Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden says.

Van Heerden was appointed as the first Grocery Commissioner in July, as part of the Government’s efforts to improve supermarket competition.

He knows Sanitarium better than most, he was executive general manager there for 10 years.

Asked what he thinks is going on at the company, he replied, “that’s something you really need to ask Sanitarium.”

The Warehouse sells its 1.2kg Weetbix box for $6.00 across its stores – cheaper than other competitors in the market.

In recent years, The Warehouse Group has been trying to establish itself in the grocery sector.

Some customers have taken to Sanitarium’s social media pages, to say they’ll boycott the brand.

While its latest Facebook post is about savoury mince tacos, many of the comments are about The Warehouse Weetbix saga.

“I will not buy anything made by your company from now on,” one reads.

“You’ve tarnished your image as a trusted kiwi brand,” said another.

For a second day, Sanitarium has refused interview requests from 1News, saying its commercial relationships are “confidential.”

“Potentially Sanitarium thinks it’s more straightforward for them just to supply to the duopoly but we think that's just not good enough,” said Consumer NZ’s Gemma Rasmussen.

In a statement, Foodstuffs, which owns Pak'n'Save and New World, has shut down any suggestion it’s had conversations with Sanitarium about restricting supply to other retailers, while Countdown said this is a matter between Sanitarium and The Warehouse, and nobody been in touch with them.

“This is also really a time for the grocery commissioner to act,” said Rasmussen.

“This is one of his big first challenges so it's a time to make an example and show he can have impact.”

“As grocery commissioner, and within the Commerce Commission, we have broad ranging powers, so it depends what information comes back,” said van Heerden.

“I would really hope sanity prevails and the Warehouse will be getting supplies again, but that is totally up to Sanitarium.”

The Commerce Commission has written to Sanitarium asking them to explain.

New ZealandFood and DrinkCost of LivingBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Countdown trialling body cams for staff amid safety concerns

Countdown trialling body cams for staff amid safety concerns

The supermarket chain hopes the cameras will help deter aggression towards workers.

12:21pm

5:14

Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

Seven Sharp investigates the existence of a sausage roll bigger than a six-inch sub in Levin.

Thu, Sep 28

3:49

Poll: Kiwis split on whether they care about promised tax cuts

Poll: Kiwis split on whether they care about promised tax cuts

Thu, Sep 28

3:57

A new Whittaker's block flavour has been leaked

A new Whittaker's block flavour has been leaked

Thu, Sep 28

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

Thu, Sep 28

Whangārei petrol prices 'absolutely ridiculous', motorists say

Whangārei petrol prices 'absolutely ridiculous', motorists say

Thu, Sep 28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

7 mins ago

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

3:48

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

23 mins ago

Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

29 mins ago

First all-Kiwi ascent of sub-Antarctic mountain set to begin

1:49

First all-Kiwi ascent of sub-Antarctic mountain set to begin

7:00pm

IVF success rates rise in NZ and Australia

3:01

IVF success rates rise in NZ and Australia

6:45pm

Grocery Commissioner 'really concerned' over Weetbix decision

2:28

Grocery Commissioner 'really concerned' over Weetbix decision

More from Entertainment

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

The singer is "likely to receive a fortune each year as a landlord for the nursery business".

5:00pm

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

The Believe singer is said to have shocked her friends by once again stepping out with the much younger Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

3:12pm

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

9:26am

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:40pm