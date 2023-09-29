Flashback Friday: Watch first recorded NZ vs AUS Rugby Test

With the Rugby World Cup currently in play, we take a look back 66 years, to one of the All Blacks' first filmed matches against Australia.

The match took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on May 25th, 1957 with 28,000 fans attending and showing their support for the first Test in the 1957 series between Australia and New Zealand.

Keeping with tradition, Bill Gray led the team in the pre-match haka.

The Trans-Tasman rivalry was as strong then as it is now. Australia scored the first point but New Zealand was right on their heels. Led by Captain Alan Robin "Ponty" Reid, the score at halftime was 11-all.

But Australia's dream of winning was short-lived, as 15 minutes into the second half the All Blacks had doubled their score. Fans rang cowbells from Waikato in support, as their excitement grew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sailors from New Zealand who were ecstatic with the result, jumped the fence to join in before ground police and officials escorted them away.

The All Blacks claimed victory, the final result 25-11.

For a lot of the All Blacks, this was their first international game which made their success even sweeter.

'Flashback Friday' is a weekly video series on 1News.co.nz, exploring TVNZ's vast archive of news content spanning decades.

This story is from the New Zealand Television Archive.