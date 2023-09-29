Sport
1News

First all-Kiwi ascent of sub-Antarctic mountain set to begin

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
29 mins ago

Four Kiwi climbers have been selected by the Antarctic Heritage Trust to conquer sub-Antarctic mountain - Mount Worsley.

The youngest mountaineer selected is Dunedin's Lily Green - by day you will find her coaching the next generation of sport climbers at Resistance Climbing Gym - but on the weekends she's clinging to the cliffs.

Soon, it'll be the slopes of Mount Worsley.

"It's a pretty unreal situation to comprehend," said Green.

"I can’t really explain how amazing of an opportunity this is! It’s just next level, I’m blown away.

"I have such a huge appreciation for South Georgia and it’s so crazy I get to go."

Green will be part of the first all Kiwi ascent of Mount Worsley, a special moment for New Zealand, as the mountain is named after Kiwi explorer Frank Worsley.

Many won't be familiar with his name, but more than 100 years ago he was the man who saved many lives in Ernest Shackleton's imperial trans-Antarctic expedition.

"We're keen to highlight his legacy," said Antarctic Heritage Trust Executive Director Francesca Eathorne.

"He's this kind of unsung Kiwi hero - a lot of people don't know who he was."

Worsley was the captain of the ship Endurance, but they ran into problems when their boat was crushed by ice.

It was Worsley who led the rescue, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean. They then reached South Georgia but the journey didn't stop - they had to trek 36 hours to safety.

"Around 1300 kilometres, 16 days, one small life boat, six men and they make this incredible journey!" said Eathorne.

Now, Green and her fellow Kiwi's will be retracing those exact steps, but their journey is expected to be a lot easier.

"We certainly hope so!" said Eathorne.

"It'll be cold, we're expecting it to be windy and maybe limited visibility."

The attempt is expected to take three days.

"You go from sea level to 1100 metres," said Green.

"When you are walking there's two cliffs on either side of you so you need to be careful where you step!"

SportAntarctica

SHARE ME

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

7 mins ago

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

3:48

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

23 mins ago

Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

29 mins ago

First all-Kiwi ascent of sub-Antarctic mountain set to begin

1:49

First all-Kiwi ascent of sub-Antarctic mountain set to begin

7:00pm

IVF success rates rise in NZ and Australia

3:01

IVF success rates rise in NZ and Australia

6:45pm

Grocery Commissioner 'really concerned' over Weetbix decision

2:28

Grocery Commissioner 'really concerned' over Weetbix decision

More from Entertainment

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

The singer is "likely to receive a fortune each year as a landlord for the nursery business".

5:00pm

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

The Believe singer is said to have shocked her friends by once again stepping out with the much younger Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

3:12pm

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

9:26am

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

9:40pm