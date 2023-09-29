First all-Kiwi ascent of sub-Antarctic mountain set to begin

Four Kiwi climbers have been selected by the Antarctic Heritage Trust to conquer sub-Antarctic mountain - Mount Worsley.

The youngest mountaineer selected is Dunedin's Lily Green - by day you will find her coaching the next generation of sport climbers at Resistance Climbing Gym - but on the weekends she's clinging to the cliffs.

Soon, it'll be the slopes of Mount Worsley.

"It's a pretty unreal situation to comprehend," said Green.

"I can’t really explain how amazing of an opportunity this is! It’s just next level, I’m blown away.

"I have such a huge appreciation for South Georgia and it’s so crazy I get to go."

Green will be part of the first all Kiwi ascent of Mount Worsley, a special moment for New Zealand, as the mountain is named after Kiwi explorer Frank Worsley.

Many won't be familiar with his name, but more than 100 years ago he was the man who saved many lives in Ernest Shackleton's imperial trans-Antarctic expedition.

"We're keen to highlight his legacy," said Antarctic Heritage Trust Executive Director Francesca Eathorne.

"He's this kind of unsung Kiwi hero - a lot of people don't know who he was."

Worsley was the captain of the ship Endurance, but they ran into problems when their boat was crushed by ice.

It was Worsley who led the rescue, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean. They then reached South Georgia but the journey didn't stop - they had to trek 36 hours to safety.

"Around 1300 kilometres, 16 days, one small life boat, six men and they make this incredible journey!" said Eathorne.

Now, Green and her fellow Kiwi's will be retracing those exact steps, but their journey is expected to be a lot easier.

"We certainly hope so!" said Eathorne.

"It'll be cold, we're expecting it to be windy and maybe limited visibility."

The attempt is expected to take three days.

"You go from sea level to 1100 metres," said Green.

"When you are walking there's two cliffs on either side of you so you need to be careful where you step!"