Urban myth of Levin's enormous sausage rolls solved

44 mins ago

In the Manawatū-Whanganui region, an online rumour has sparked debate - there have been whispers of a sausage roll to end all sausage rolls in Levin.

Rumour has it, the mythical sausage roll is bigger than a six-inch sub.

Seven Sharp sent reporter Julian Lee to Levin to investigate.

Armed with a tape measure and mathematical formulas, he set out to find the legendary sausage roll.

One café worker said that their sausage rolls weren’t necessarily the length but the girth of a Subway.

“It’s definitely a good size, that’s all I’m saying.”

After hours of investigation, phone calls, visitations, driving all the way up to Levin and back, coming back and doing a whole bunch of dodgy maths, Lee came to the conclusion you can in fact buy a sausage roll bigger than a six-inch sub in Levin.

In more than one place.

The vegetable growing capital of New Zealand, also ironically the sausage roll enthusiast capital of New Zealand.

An investigation well worth the effort.

Watch Julian Lee investigate the existence of Levin’s enormous sausage rolls in the video above.

