New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

5:00am
The Hurunui District Council is seeking guidance on how to respond to the growing threat of erosion to coastal roads.

The Hurunui District Council is seeking guidance on how to respond to the growing threat of erosion to coastal roads. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Coastal erosion is eating away at a tourist road in North Canterbury, leaving the council with a tough decision - keep up the costly repair costs or close it.

Councillors discussed the future of slip-prone Nape Nape Road at Blythe River, south of Hurunui River and about 40km north of Amberley, at the Hurunui District Council meeting on Tuesday.

Nape Nape Road has been hit by slips in heavy rain and coastal erosion, making it increasingly costly to repair over the last five years, council chief operations officer Daniel Harris said.

The road provided access to several properties, to the beach and the Department of Conservation land, and it was a popular tourist spot.

Council spent $53,258 in 2022 to repair Nape Nape Road road after extensive slips, rockfall and areas where high tides had claimed the road, Mr Harris said.

After more storms in January, the council closed the road, effectively stopping maintenance work.

However, landowners in August asked the council to return to maintaining the road so it could reopened.

The group said restoring the road to a four-wheel-drive access standard would be acceptable.

During the meeting, councillors voted to restore access to the road ‘‘as inexpensively as possible’’ for the next six months.

It was suggested the landowners be asked to maintain the road.

‘‘It gives us time to think about what we can do and what role the landowners have to play,’’ Councillor Robbie Bruerton said.

The growing threat of erosion and heavy rain events for coastal roads is a growing problem for councils.

Hurunui District Council has been forced to make decisions about other coastal roads and communities in the past few months, including Claverley Road, north of Cheviot, and the Amberley Beach Golf Club’s access on Golf Links Road.

The issue has prompted councillors to ask for a strategy to be developed for inclusion in next year’s 2024-34 Long-Term Plan.

‘‘This is quite a big decision for us because it is the first time we have had to do it,’’ Deputy Mayor Vince Daly said during the meeting.

Councillor Gary Jackson moved two motions: One calling for access to be restored Nape Nape Road over the summer and the second to develop ‘‘a high-level framework’’ for making decisions around coastal erosion.

He called for council staff to provide information on other roads which were vulnerable to coastal erosion and climate change.

‘‘If there is going to be a budget blowout, we need to know about it because we need to make a decision on whether to rate for it.’’

Two landowners attended Tuesday’s council meeting but declined to comment to Local Democracy Reporting.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

New ZealandTransportChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

No signs of oil spill after vessel runs aground off Banks Peninsula

No signs of oil spill after vessel runs aground off Banks Peninsula

A fishing vessel which is stuck off Banks Peninsula appears to be "holding its position".

5:19pm

0:09

Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

The newly-established Operation Sinatra Survivor Honorarium Fund is looking to provide financial support to the women involved in case.

4:26pm

2:20

Mama Hooch rapists' legal bills: The legal aid system explained

Mama Hooch rapists' legal bills: The legal aid system explained

3:30pm

2:20

Air New Zealand launches baggage tracking feature

Air New Zealand launches baggage tracking feature

2:17pm

2:00

Experts alarmed as truck drivers livestream on social media

Experts alarmed as truck drivers livestream on social media

Tue, Sep 26

Protest, roadworks to cause delays for Wellington commuters

Protest, roadworks to cause delays for Wellington commuters

Tue, Sep 26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

North Korea expels US soldier who sprinted across border

21 mins ago

Scotland approves supervised room for safer use of illegal drugs

Scotland approves supervised room for safer use of illegal drugs

5:39am

Jordie Barrett starts, Sam Cane on bench for All Blacks v Italy

Jordie Barrett starts, Sam Cane on bench for All Blacks v Italy

5:00am

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

The road that cost $53k to repair, just to be hit by another storm

5:00am

How having hobbies is good for your health

4:03

How having hobbies is good for your health

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Auckland pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

8:30pm

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm