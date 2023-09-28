Politics
Protesters arrive at Parliament, police monitoring event

19 mins ago
Freedoms NZ co-leaders Brian Tamaki (centre) and Sue Grey (right).

Freedoms NZ co-leaders Brian Tamaki (centre) and Sue Grey (right). (Source: 1News)

Thousands of protesters have gathered in central Wellington for a demonstration at Parliament today.

The protest is not expected to descend into the levels of chaos seen last year, according to a former police negotiator.

But police are taking a precautionary approach and have blocked off streets around the Beehive.

The convoy of supporters, spearheaded by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition, made its way to Parliament this morning as part of their Abandon Agenda 2030 protest.

They arrived at the Beehive shortly before midday.

Gang members can be seen among the crowd and one protester is wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet.

Another appears to be wearing a helmet coated in tinfoil.

A protester wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet in Wellington today.

A protester wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet in Wellington today. (Source: 1News)

A large banner held up by some members of the group reads "leave our kids alone".

A sticker on another sign reads "this is our Gallipoli", while "NZ is not for sale" and "no more climate scam" placards are also visible.

A small group of counter protesters from the Poneke Anti-Fascist Coalition have also been seen in central Wellington.

Acting Superintendent Wade Jennings yesterday said extra police staff have been called in from across the country to monitor the event, while roads around Parliament have been closed.

Police have cordoned off streets around Parliament.

Police have cordoned off streets around Parliament. (Source: 1News)

"We've communicated with all the businesses and residents, and we have some good plans in place and contingencies should things go unplanned," he said.

Speaking to media this morning, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that the group is a minority.

"Relative to the overall New Zealand population, it's a small group of people," he said.

Brian Tamaki speaking to protesters from the steps of Parliament.

Brian Tamaki speaking to protesters from the steps of Parliament. (Source: 1News)

"The number one issue that was behind the protest last time they were at Parliament was the [Covid-19 vaccine] mandates.

"Every single one of those has been removed."

Former police lead crisis negotiator Lance Burdett this morning told Breakfast he didn’t "think it will be the same" as last year.

"It's a different time — there’s nobody in Parliament at the moment, plus most of the country's moved on from where they were."

He said police should be better prepared than they were last year.

"Lots of lessons learned and they admit that but I think obviously, they have to plan for contingencies if those people that were there decide to park somewhere else, and no doubt they've got that at hand."

A protester wearing what appears to be a helmet with tinfoil on it.

A protester wearing what appears to be a helmet with tinfoil on it. (Source: 1News)

Burdett said while the core group of protesters are expected to gather for a cause, "it's the outliers, the people that are on the fringes are the ones that cause the problems".

"It's the people that come in and cause disruption, the ones that the media tend to focus on, the ones that are standing up on the bridges doing inappropriate things. They need to be separated from the rest of the group," he said.

Hannah Tamaki (right) speaking at today's protest.

Hannah Tamaki (right) speaking at today's protest. (Source: 1News)

One of the key failings made by police last year was a lack of "dialogue" with leaders ahead of time to "set some guidelines, rather than to call them rules or laws — it's some guidelines".

"'Look, you're welcome to protest — everyone's able to do that. Here's what we'd like you to do, we can facilitate that for you. Just know that if you do step out, there will be some consequences.'"

Gang members at today's protest in Wellington.

Gang members at today's protest in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

While another protest has been planned for Saturday, Burdett said whether or not police will step in to disperse the group is dependent on "where they go and what they do, where they settle".

"If they settle just outside of the city somewhere then they'll be left there. If they settle in the city and they're causing havoc, then they will be moved along."

Counter protesters near Parliament.

Counter protesters near Parliament. (Source: 1News)

He said "given the way that most of the country's moved on, I think it's going to be a low-key [event]".

"It's definitely not going to end the same way but just the protesters need to know that the plans are in place should it go that way, but I doubt it."

Protesters led by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition have arrived in the capital.

Protesters led by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition have arrived in the capital. (Source: 1News)

