Protest, roadworks to cause delays for Wellington commuters

Wellington locals are being asked to plan ahead for their commutes tomorrow, with a protest and roadworks expected to cause delays.

Hill Street, which is between Molesworth Street and Guildford Terrace, will be closed to general traffic at midnight "as Police look to manage vehicular movement and access to Parliament ahead of planned protests".

This includes a march from Civic Square to Parliament on Thursday.

"Significant" roadworks will also see restrictions for general traffic at Kate Sheppard Place and Bunny Street near the bus depot.

"Those who live and work in the area will already be aware of significant roadworks near Molesworth/Hawkestone Streets and on Aitken Street. This will further restrict vehicle movement," a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access to the British Houigh Commission on Hill Street and Eccleston Hill will be "impacted by the road closure".

All road closures will be in place until Friday.

The traffic management plan for Wellington. (Source: Supplied)

"Residents will still be able to access their homes, and we are working hard to ensure the disruption to residents and nearby businesses is minimal."

"Our staff have been out and about visiting local residents and businesses to provide reassurance and visibility of our staff."

Police asked commuters to plan ahead to avoid any of the delays.

"Commuters are advised to plan ahead and to expect disruption to normal traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The school holiday period provides some relief from usual traffic flows, and Police staff will be highly visible around the area."