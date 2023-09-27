Politics
Police bracing for planned protest on Parliament grounds tomorrow

14 mins ago

Police are rolling out restrictions ahead of a planned protest which will see hundreds of Freedoms and Rights Coalition supporters descend on Parliament tomorrow.

The group, founded by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, is expected to march on Parliament's grounds as part of their Abandon Agenda 2030 protest.

Acting Superintendent Wade Jennings told Breakfast police were warned the protests would go ahead "several weeks" in advance.

"We've communicated with all the businesses and residents, and we have some good plans in place and contingencies should things go unplanned," he said.

Jennings said extra officers will be brought in from around the country to ensure they have "the appropriate numbers to deal with all the different scenarios that may come up".

The roads around Parliament were also closed last night, while sensors are going up "which will mean there's only certain ways you can enter the grounds", he said.

Residents, businesses and local iwi have also been notified of the planned protest activity.

"We're advising people that tomorrow, the city will be quite congested and to plan accordingly.

"Thankfully it's school holidays so there's one less issue we have to worry about."

Jennings said officers had learned from the anti-mandate protests on Parliament grounds early last year which ended in violence after 23 days.

"We received a lot of scrutiny from the last protest, both by ourselves and by the IPCA, so a number of lessons have been learnt," he said.

"The main one from us is that very quickly, vehicle congestion, structures being erected in Parliament can happen quite quickly so we need to be very observant and quick to react to any of that.

"Hence why having the roads closed and the ability to have entries into Parliament, we can check what equipment's being carried in."

He said while protest activity on Parliament grounds isn’t unusual, contingencies are in place "should they attempt to try any of the tactics as they did last year".

Jennings advised members of the public that "the city will be busy tomorrow so plan accordingly".

"We will obviously react very quickly to anything that puts people's safety at risk. Other police matters, we may follow up after the protest with offenders but we will certainly have a very quick response.

"We've got very low tolerance for any of the behaviours that happened last year."

He told protesters to "come to Wellington, put your cause forward, protest, go to Parliament, have a good day and then at the end of the day, vacate Parliament".

Last night's debate was fluently, confidently Māori, but it will be up to the voters to decide who can actually deliver for them within the constraints of MMP, writes Don Rowe.

22 mins ago

