NZTA looking at introducing digital driver licences

Waka Kotahi are launching a new app to help drivers manage their car admin, with digital driver licences also in the pipeline.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson told 1News the licence would be carried on people's phones, and would be optional.

"It wouldn’t replace the card completely - we would continue to cater for those who wouldn’t want a digital copy.

"We anticipate this to be a few years away, considering the legislation changes required."

In an Auckland Council meeting last week, NZTA's chief digital officer Liz Maguire said digital licences would be similar to having a mobile debit card.

"I guess the underlying philosophy is a bit like what the banks have done."

Waka Kotahi said the app will also allow customers to see their driver licence details, vehicle registration, and WoF details.

They said over time, drivers will be able to make payments through the app like car registration, road user charges, and tolling.

The app will be tested by NZTA staff and is due to launch midway through next year.

Waka Kotahi said the idea was to build an app that brings all their services together in one place.

"How we're thinking about it is essentially we can talk to you in your car and we know for example that you've driven so far and you need to pay some road user charges or that you've driven into central Auckland and you've hit a congestion zone congestion charging zone.

"Then we can send an alert to your phone to enable you to do the thing you need to do as a result of what you've triggered with your car, so for example pay a congestion charge, pay speeding fines or your road user charges," Maguire said.

Earlier this year, Kiwi mum Steph Kennard launched a similar app, with nearly 50,000 vehicles registered.

Kennard said she one day hopes to introduce the app in Australia and the US.