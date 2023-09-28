Health
How having hobbies is good for your health

5:00am

While its fun to have hobbies, outside of school, work, and looking after your children, why should we have them?

One professor joined Seven Sharp to talk about the importance of hobbies.

Robert Donovan told the hosts that studies have proven that having hobbies helps fulfil another kind of ABC: Act, Belong and Commit.

He broke down what these terms mean:

ACT: "to keep active: mentally, socially, spiritually and so on."

BELONG: "keep up friendships- you're joining clubs, community events, do things with others."

COMMIT: "do things that provide some meaning and purpose in life."

Donovan said that even busy people should engage in hobbies too - even if that means listening to new music in the background while doing your day to day life.

He did say that while most of the hobbies that we partake in are good for us, perhaps our hobbies should not include smoking or drinking.

For those who are struggling to find a hobby, Donovan suggests looking at what your friends are doing, or what you liked when you were younger.

For more information on hobbies, take a look at the above Seven Sharp video.

