The New Zealand Defence Force has been called in to dispose of an explosive device found in Papamoa Beach, near Tauranga.

Police said a member of the public came across the device at a property in Papamoa Beach at 10.15pm yesterday.

Police attended and confirmed that the NZDF explosive ordnance disposal unit was required. The Defence Force attended at 2pm today.

The Defence Force have been contacted for comment.

