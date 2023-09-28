A new Whittaker's block flavour has been leaked

A new Whittaker's chocolate flavour has been spotted on shelves in Australia, months before it was intended to be released.

An Australian shopper spotted the new Candy Cane flavour on the shelves in a Perth supermarket. It was also listed on the supermarket Coles' online shopping website.

The packaging on the wrapper reads that it contains 'peppermint candy cane pieces in 33% cocoa creamy milk chocolate'.

A Whittaker's spokesperson confirmed that the product had leaked before the planned launch.

"Last year we released a limited-edition Gingerbread Block to celebrate the festive season, and we admit we have created another delicious limited-edition festive treat this year for Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers in NZ and Australia.

"We have to work within specific time windows for supermarket distribution in both countries, which means unfortunately there’s always a risk that news about a new product leaks before the planned launch.

"While we had planned to keep this under wraps until closer to Christmas, and it’s not yet possible to buy our new festive treat in-store or online in either country (even if it is listed online already), it’s great to know chocolate lovers on both sides of the Tasman are already getting excited."

It's not the first time that a Whittaker's product has leaked prior to being released. In fact, it's the fourth time.

Pak'n'Save Wairau Rd advertised a Blondie and Biscuit block five days before release in February this year.

Last September, the Hazella block appeared on Countdown's website a day early. This forced Whittaker's to prematurely announce the product.

And three months before that, Google leaked that Whittaker's would be releasing an Oat Milk block three weeks before its official launch.