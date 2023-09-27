World
Watch: Terrified family sit frozen as bear crashes Mexico picnic

12:17pm

The moment a black bear crashed a family's picnic in Mexico has been captured on video, showing the visitors frozen in place.

The bear calmly devoured a feast of enchiladas and tacos on the picnic table, ignoring the people just inches away.

Reuters reports the event was a family picnic. In the video, a woman can be seen shielding a boy's face as both sit perfectly still.

A third person briefly attracts the bear's attention, but she sits on her hands and doesn't flinch.

After finishing its meal, the bear jumps down from the table and sets off, apparently unaware of the fear it has caused.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo León state, a natural habitat for black bears.

The BBC reports the park advised visitors to "never try to photograph a bear up close".

A member of the family told Reuters that they would recommend other visitors don't bring food into the park.

