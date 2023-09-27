Cricket
1News

Southee cleared to play for Black Caps in Cricket World Cup

44 mins ago
Black Caps bowler Tim Southee with his injured thumb at Lord's.

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee with his injured thumb at Lord's. (Source: Photosport)

Tim Southee's been deemed fit to play in the Cricket World Cup, and could play as soon in as soon as a week in the Black Caps tournament opener.

It comes a fortnight after the paceman dislocated and fractured his thumb in the final ODI against England at Lord's earlier this month.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed he's had surgery, which included putting five pins in his thumb.

"He's had a check in with the surgeon and hand therapist, they think there might be a little bit of pain still but he's a pretty tough and resilient character and we're very fortunate to have him in the team," Stead said.

While the New Zealand-based contingent have all now left for India, Southee is due to leave on Saturday - giving his hand as much time as possible to heal.

“I had a good chat with him yesterday around that. He's comfortable he'll be ready somewhere near that first or second game.”

“It’s a quick recovery,” added Stead, “but part of the reason for the surgery was the idea that it will help it to recover quickly, or more quickly than what might be normal."

The Black Caps begin their World Cup campaign next Thursday against England in Ahmedabad.

CricketCricket World CupBlack Caps

SHARE ME

More Stories

Black Caps secure first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008

Black Caps secure first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008

The team secured the series with a seven-wicket victory in their third and final match.

6:46am

Black Caps ODI against Bangladesh abandoned because of rain

Black Caps ODI against Bangladesh abandoned because of rain

New Zealand, sent to bat first, reached 136-5 in 33.4 overs after the match had been reduced to 42 overs following a one-hour delay. The rain then returned, and the game was called off.

Fri, Sep 22

Black Caps fall to another heavy defeat to England

Black Caps fall to another heavy defeat to England

Sat, Sep 16

0:48

Tim Southee in doubt for World Cup after gruesome injury

Tim Southee in doubt for World Cup after gruesome injury

Sat, Sep 16

0:48

Stokes' record-breaking 182 leads England to huge win over NZ

Stokes' record-breaking 182 leads England to huge win over NZ

Thu, Sep 14

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

Tue, Sep 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka dies at 43

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka dies at 43

27 mins ago

Seals show up on train tracks, porch and beach in Wellington

Seals show up on train tracks, porch and beach in Wellington

42 mins ago

'Wrong and illegal' - Lomu’s widow files legal claim over doco

'Wrong and illegal' - Lomu’s widow files legal claim over doco

44 mins ago

Southee cleared to play for Black Caps in Cricket World Cup

Southee cleared to play for Black Caps in Cricket World Cup

51 mins ago

Chess grandmaster denies using vibrating buttplug to cheat

Chess grandmaster denies using vibrating buttplug to cheat

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

The Colombian pop star allegedly failed to pay $11.9 million in tax on her 2018 income.

8:35am

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

The 12-time Grammy Award winner watched the NFL star play over the weekend, sitting alongside Kelce's mother.

7:16am

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

8:30pm

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

4:10pm

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

Tue, Sep 26