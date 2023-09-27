Southee cleared to play for Black Caps in Cricket World Cup

Tim Southee's been deemed fit to play in the Cricket World Cup, and could play as soon in as soon as a week in the Black Caps tournament opener.

It comes a fortnight after the paceman dislocated and fractured his thumb in the final ODI against England at Lord's earlier this month.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed he's had surgery, which included putting five pins in his thumb.

"He's had a check in with the surgeon and hand therapist, they think there might be a little bit of pain still but he's a pretty tough and resilient character and we're very fortunate to have him in the team," Stead said.

While the New Zealand-based contingent have all now left for India, Southee is due to leave on Saturday - giving his hand as much time as possible to heal.

“I had a good chat with him yesterday around that. He's comfortable he'll be ready somewhere near that first or second game.”

“It’s a quick recovery,” added Stead, “but part of the reason for the surgery was the idea that it will help it to recover quickly, or more quickly than what might be normal."

The Black Caps begin their World Cup campaign next Thursday against England in Ahmedabad.