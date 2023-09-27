Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm
Nashawn Breedlove battling with Eminem in 8 Mile.

Nashawn Breedlove battling with Eminem in 8 Mile. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Nashawn Breedlove, who was best known for his rap battle scene opposite Eminem in 8 Mile has died.

The 46-year-old musician - who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, in which he played Lotto - passed away in his sleep on Sunday at his home in New Jersey, a family member told website TMZ.

His loved ones do not yet know the cause of death.

In 8 Mile, Nashawn as Lotto famously rapped "I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from 'Leave it to Beaver'", prompting cheers from the crowd but ultimately lost the showdown to Eminem's B-Rabbit.

Ahead of his big break in the film, Nashawn rapped under the stage name OX and featured on the soundtrack for 2001's The Wash with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

His death was first announced by rapper Mickey Factz.

Mickey posted on Instagram: "RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

Fellow rapper Daylyt commented: "The first mc who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle! Rip lotto (sic)"

And another rapper, Datin, recalled: "NOOOOOO! [broken heart emoji] I met Ox when we was Teens. He was in a group called The Now. Illest group of emcees I've ever met in my f****** life.

"They SMOKED my group in a showcase competition but they was humble and cool. Ox stood out. Super good dude. I lost touch with him before 8 Mile. I had high hopes for that man. Sad to hear this news. May he RIP (sic)"

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Late-night talk shows, the first to go dark when writers walked out on May 2, are likely the first shows that will resume.

5:04pm

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

The Colombian pop star allegedly failed to pay $11.9 million in tax on her 2018 income.

8:35am

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

7:16am

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

Tue, Sep 26

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

Tue, Sep 26

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Mon, Sep 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

30 mins ago

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

41 mins ago

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

3:16

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

55 mins ago

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

2:05

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

7:56pm

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into water near Rotorua

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into water near Rotorua

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

30 mins ago

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

The 46-year-old musician - who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, in which he played Lotto - passed away in his sleep.

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

4:37pm