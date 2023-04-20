Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

Police Minister Ginny Andersen said she is "pleased" and "assured" by the findings of an independent review into the policing of the Parliament protest and occupation in 2022.

In a statement this morning, Andersen said the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) had confirmed police "did a good job in tough and unprecedented circumstances".

"I’m pleased that their work has now been independently recognised."

The report found overall, the police “served the public of New Zealand well”, but there was inadequate access to body armour for frontline officers, and new recruits were thrown into the confrontation without adequate preparation.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster welcomed the release of the report and was pleased it found officers had been professional and restrained.

Today, in a statement, the Police Association said the protest was "a difficult and complex event to police" and that it was good police had recently purchased more equipment.

"It is imperative staff have access to the best safety equipment when deployed in public order policing operations," the statement said.

Andersen said she was "particularly assured" by the report's finding that the police generally acted with "remarkable" restraint and professionalism, and all the tactics they used to defend themselves and others on March 2 were justified in the circumstances.

The report highlighted "important lessons" to assist police in managing future events, much of which the police had already begun work on, Andersen said.

“I will continue to work with the [Police] Commissioner [Andrew Coster] to ensure this is progressed.

She said the Government would also respond to the report's recommendations regarding laws governing public order events.

"Any changes would require careful consideration to ensure the fundamental democratic right of New Zealanders to assemble and protest aren’t impeded."

'Ugly on all sides' - ACT

ACT leader David Seymour said the there were "ugly acts on all sides" of the protest, which could not be excused.

"It's important to look at what caused the event - needlessly inflexible vaccination policy," he said.

In his view, the Government's response had also been "immature and divisive".

Seymour said the report showed there were "a few rogue officers who used excessive force" and should be relieved of their duties, but the "overwhelming majority" of police involved "showed professionalism and class in trying circumstances".

Seymour said the actions and statements of former Speaker Trevor Mallard and Labour MP Michael Wood further "inflamed" the situation.

Mallard had employed the use of speakers - including playing Barry Manilow, Celine Dion and children's song Baby Shark - and sprinklers to deter occupiers, while Wood had said in Parliament some people in the protest had been manipulated "by an avalanche of misinformation", who were hurt and "lashing out" who there should be empathy for.

"But underneath that, Madame Speaker, there is a river of filth. There is a river of violence and menace, there is a river of antisemitism, there is a river of Islamophobia, there is a river of threats to people who work in this place and our staff, and those are things we should not... be condoning... there is a river of genuine fascism in parts of the event we see out the front of this Parliament today."

Seymour said there had been a "meanness" in the Government's tone on vaccination which was "not good for social cohesion in the long term".

"You don’t have to agree with views on vaccinations to be compassionate towards fellow humans."