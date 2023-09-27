Politics
Judith Collins feels 'much better' not being National leader

Former National Party leader Judith Collins says she much prefers campaigning as her party's candidate for Papakura rather than as party leader.

Collins is out on the campaign trail today after National's current leader, Christopher Luxon, launched an enormous "back on track" tour bus this morning.

When launching the bus, Luxon encouraged supporters gathered at Auckland Museum to submit suggestions to name it, saying Betsy was one, or Prudence - short for "Fiscal Prudence".

The bus launch comes ahead of tonight's Newshub debate which will again see the National leader go head-to-head against Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

Luxon's big, blue bus made its first stop in South Auckland this afternoon, in Judith Collins' home electorate of Papakura.

Three years ago, Collins as party leader was going head-to-head against Jacinda Ardern in an election where National suffered one of the worst defeats in its history.

She told 1News today she was much preferring her time on the campaign trail now.

“It’s much better … I’m quite enjoying myself," she told 1News.

Collins retained her Papakura seat and was on the campaign trail for another term this afternoon, as National's bus made a stop at the Southgate Shopping Centre.

Posing for a photo with supporters, one suggested kneeling down, causing Collins to say: “No, no, no. We don’t kneel for anyone except the Lord.”

The comment was met with laughter. A supporter said “don’t even go there,” and Collins said she was just joking and to have a sense of humour.

During the 2020 campaign, Collins attracted controversy for praying in a church while in full view of the cameras — which some political observers criticised as cynical — but she said at the time her faith was not new, but something inherently part of her.

Her time as party leader came amid a tumultuous period for National, which saw Simon Bridges rolled as leader and Todd Muller briefly take over for a month before resigning.

Collins only managed to stay as National leader for another 11 months, before being ousted herself and replaced with Christopher Luxon.

The Papakura MP, who was first elected in 2002, told 1News that many in her electorate had told her they had voted Labour last election, but were so “fed up” with the government they were now voting National.

Many 1News observed as Collins visited shops expressed that view.

Most were primarily concerned with crime and the cost of living.

Her walkabout started shakily with one car slowing nearby to yell at her she “sucked”, which Collins laughed at.

She added an election result in National’s favour was “not a sure thing”.

“I think it’s going to be a very tough last few weeks.”

Additional reporting by Felix Desmarais

