Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

10:14pm
Five tickets shared Lotto's First Division prize in tonight's draw.

The winning numbers were 03, 06, 09, 11,19, 27 Bonus 23 Powerball 06.

The five first division winning tickets each take home $200,000.

They were sold at, Southmall Lotto Kiosk in Manurewa, Countdown Te Awamutu and to MyLotto accounts in Franklin, Auckland and Ashburton.

Powerball's $15 million jackpot wasn't struck and has rolled over to the next draw where it will be $17 million.

Strike's $400,000 top prize was also not won and will roll over to Saturday's draw.

