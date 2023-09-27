Politics
Are the Aussies trying to decide the outcome of our election?

5:00am

With the 2023 election just weeks away, and international voting opening tomorrow, it is no surprise we are seeing more political advertisements from parties determined to get last-minute voters.

But with an estimated half-a-million Kiwis living in Australia, one particular ad is set to ruffle some feathers, with the Aussie-themed video telling viewers the nation of crocodiles and boomerangs - or at least, the Kiwi voters living in it - can sway the election.

The ad sees a man dressed in an Aussie-esque outfit, telling Kiwi's that Australia has set helped us a lot throughout the years, even adding the claim that they introduced us to desserts - staking their claim on pavlova, an age-old argument between the two countries.

Tracey Lee, from Every Kiwi Vote Counts, joined Seven Sharp to talk about the advertisement, and why every international Kiwi should vote this upcoming election.

"We are seeing across the board worldwide less engagement in political elections... only one in 10 [people] right now are voting," she said.

She said that Kiwis living overseas aren't voting in elections, calling the turnout "a bit dismal". She said that some Kiwis are finding the international voting system "too hard".

She said that many expats feel like they weren't "invited to the election party", but wants to encourage them to vote.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to see how Every Kiwi Vote Counts are encouraging the Australian-based New Zealanders to vote.

