Football
1News

Two new faces and plenty making returns in All Whites squad

42 mins ago
Callum Mccowatt celebrates after scoring against Sweden.

Callum Mccowatt celebrates after scoring against Sweden. (Source: Photosport)

The All Whites with have an injection of younger talent in their ranks for their upcoming friendlies, with Sarpreet Singh returning to the squad along with two teens based in Europe getting their first call-ups.

All Whites head coach Darren Bazeley named his first squad since taking on the role on a permanent basis this morning, including Fulham FC’s 19-year-old midfielder Matthew Dibley-Dias and Reading FC’s 18-year-old defender Tyler Bindon.

The duo are part of a 22-strong squad which also features the likes of Singh and Chris Wood, who were unavailable in June, for the upcoming matches against Australia and Congo.

"It is great to announce the squad for these games and bring in some new and returning players for the window," Bazeley said.

"Matt and Tyler are two exciting young players who we have been following the development of closely, so I’m really pleased to be able to bring them into the squad for the first time and give them a taste of senior international football.

"It is also great to have players like James McGarry, Joe Champness, Michael Woud, Niko Kirwan and Sarpreet Singh back in the squad for the first time in a while, especially with Niko and Sarpreet coming back from long-term injuries."

Not included in the squad are players involved in the men's A-League - a decision Bazeley said was due to them being in pre-season and due to start those competitions shortly after next month's fixtures.

“I think it speaks to the strength of Kiwi talent around the world that we are able to name a really strong squad even when we don’t call up our A-League men players," he added.

“It is great to see how much young Kiwi talent there is pushing for All Whites selection.”

New Zealand Football also noted midfielder Joe Bell was unavailable this window for personal reasons after recently moving to a new club and country in Europe.

All Whites – October international window

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Michael Woud, Nik Tzanev

Defenders: Bill Tuiloma, James McGarry, Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Nando Pijnaker, Niko Kirwan, Tommy Smith, Tyler Bindon

Midfielders: Callum McCowatt, Marko Stamenic, Matthew Dibley-Dias, Matthew Garbett, Sarpreet Singh

Forwards: Alex Greive, Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Elijah Just, Joe Champness, Max Mata

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14, 5am: v Democratic Republic of the Congo; Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain

Wednesday, October 18, 7.45am: v Australia; Gtech Community Stadium, London, England

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Football Ferns crash to heavy defeat against Chile

Football Ferns crash to heavy defeat against Chile

In their first match since the FIFA World Cup, New Zealand have fallen 3-0 to Chile in Santiago.

Sun, Sep 24

Katie Bowen relishing Italian football challenge

Katie Bowen relishing Italian football challenge

Football Ferns defender Bowen has taken up a contract with Italian club Inter Milan, playing in Europe for the first time in her career.

Thu, Sep 21

Most Spain women's players end boycott after government intervenes

Most Spain women's players end boycott after government intervenes

Thu, Sep 21

Keeper stuns Champions League with headed equaliser in added time

Keeper stuns Champions League with headed equaliser in added time

Wed, Sep 20

0:11

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

Tue, Sep 19

2:02

New Spain women's coach names boycotting players in first squad

New Spain women's coach names boycotting players in first squad

Tue, Sep 19

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

23 mins ago

Labour promises over $1b for Pharmac's coffers if re-elected

Labour promises over $1b for Pharmac's coffers if re-elected

42 mins ago

Two new faces and plenty making returns in All Whites squad

Two new faces and plenty making returns in All Whites squad

51 mins ago

Wallabies still have full faith in Jones says Skelton

Wallabies still have full faith in Jones says Skelton

56 mins ago

Helen Clark warns we aren't prepared for the next pandemic

Helen Clark warns we aren't prepared for the next pandemic

10:10am

Election live: Hipkins hasn't given up on winning election

9:10

Election live: Hipkins hasn't given up on winning election

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

No deal is yet in the works for striking actors.

6:12pm

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs win from a private box alongside star athlete Travis Kelce's mother.

4:02pm

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Mon, Sep 25

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23