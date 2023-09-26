Two new faces and plenty making returns in All Whites squad

The All Whites with have an injection of younger talent in their ranks for their upcoming friendlies, with Sarpreet Singh returning to the squad along with two teens based in Europe getting their first call-ups.

All Whites head coach Darren Bazeley named his first squad since taking on the role on a permanent basis this morning, including Fulham FC’s 19-year-old midfielder Matthew Dibley-Dias and Reading FC’s 18-year-old defender Tyler Bindon.

The duo are part of a 22-strong squad which also features the likes of Singh and Chris Wood, who were unavailable in June, for the upcoming matches against Australia and Congo.

"It is great to announce the squad for these games and bring in some new and returning players for the window," Bazeley said.

"Matt and Tyler are two exciting young players who we have been following the development of closely, so I’m really pleased to be able to bring them into the squad for the first time and give them a taste of senior international football.

"It is also great to have players like James McGarry, Joe Champness, Michael Woud, Niko Kirwan and Sarpreet Singh back in the squad for the first time in a while, especially with Niko and Sarpreet coming back from long-term injuries."

Not included in the squad are players involved in the men's A-League - a decision Bazeley said was due to them being in pre-season and due to start those competitions shortly after next month's fixtures.

“I think it speaks to the strength of Kiwi talent around the world that we are able to name a really strong squad even when we don’t call up our A-League men players," he added.

“It is great to see how much young Kiwi talent there is pushing for All Whites selection.”

New Zealand Football also noted midfielder Joe Bell was unavailable this window for personal reasons after recently moving to a new club and country in Europe.

All Whites – October international window

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Michael Woud, Nik Tzanev

Defenders: Bill Tuiloma, James McGarry, Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Nando Pijnaker, Niko Kirwan, Tommy Smith, Tyler Bindon

Midfielders: Callum McCowatt, Marko Stamenic, Matthew Dibley-Dias, Matthew Garbett, Sarpreet Singh

Forwards: Alex Greive, Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Elijah Just, Joe Champness, Max Mata

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14, 5am: v Democratic Republic of the Congo; Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain

Wednesday, October 18, 7.45am: v Australia; Gtech Community Stadium, London, England