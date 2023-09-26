Tinder reveals new $837 per month 'premium' subscription

Dating app Tinder has recently announced a new US$500 (NZ$837) “premium” tier subscription.

According to Fortune, “Tinder Select” is taking aim at the dating app’s 1%, and is an application-only service, meaning that even if users can afford the high fee – they might not get access.

“The general concept is that we are providing an experience for a small percentage of our Tinder members,” said Match Group, which owns Tinder, CEO Bernard Kim.

He said their aim is to provide a “better way to get high-quality matches faster and sooner and make the experience more fun”.

“We’ve been actually testing multiple components of this experience with our members today, and we’re seeing actually real benefits,” he said.

“So I’m personally really excited about these testing results.”

The service will only be available for 1% of users and is already taking applications.

It means that users will be able to send direct messages to someone, even if they haven’t matched.

It also increases the likelihood that users will “see and be seen by Tinder’s most sought-after profiles”.

For those looking to date without spending hundreds of dollars, Tinder offers a $25 per month subscription, as well as a free option.