Shirtless man holding dog in golf cart leads LA police on chase

Los Angeles police were involved in a slow-moving chase early this week with a shirtless man holding a dog driving a stolen golf cart.

According to abc7, officers were made aware of a robbery in Hollywood shortly after 9pm on Sunday - after a man allegedly stole a golf cart at knifepoint.

In a video taken by an eyewitness, the man could be seen driving the cart shirtless and holding a dog.

The man led officers on a chase, which, at times, reached the blistering pace of 30kmh.

Shortly after the chase began, police managed to box the man in, where he hopped off with the dog and tried to run away.

He then dropped the animal but was caught soon after and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.