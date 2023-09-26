Second measles case confirmed in Auckland

A person has been confirmed with measles in Auckland, the second case in the last seven days.

Te Whatu Ora said the case is unrelated to the measles case notified last week and is also linked to recent overseas travel.

"Public health is working closely with Te Whatu Ora – Waitematā staff to identify people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were waiting in emergency departments," Te Whatu Ora said in a statement.

The person was at the following hospitals:

• North Shore Hospital emergency department – night of 22 September

• Waitakere Hospital emergency department – night of 24 September

The case was not infectious when they flew into New Zealand earlier this month according to the health authority.

"Public health is also assessing the immunity of staff and children at Busy Bees Hobsonville early learning service, where the case attended for three days while infectious from 19 to 21 September."

Contacts are being chased up by public health authorities.

“The first symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose and sore and watery pink eyes. This is followed by a blotchy rash,” said National Public Health Service Northern region Medical Officer of Health Dr Jay Harrower.

“The illness spreads very quickly amongst people who aren’t immune.”

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had a measles illness previously, or were born before 1969.