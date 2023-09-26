New Zealand
1News

Police concerned for welfare of Tirau man missing since last night

9:54am
Warwick Penney Greenwood.

Warwick Penney Greenwood. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from his home in Tirau since yesterday evening.

Warwick Penney Greenwood was last seen leaving his property around 8pm last night, police said.

He was wearing a dark green short sleeve t-shirt and dark green trousers, and has a tattoo on his left arm of a diesel fuel cap.

Police and Greenwood's family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen the man or have any information which may help locate him have been asked to contact police.

