NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
22 mins ago
Winston Peters.

Winston Peters. (Source: Getty)

New Zealand First would limit the amount of time a person could remain on the Jobseeker benefit in their lifetime to no more than a total of two years, leader Winston Peters has announced.

It comes as National announced its welfare policy this morning, which would see increased sanctions on beneficiaries who "persistently" did not meet their obligations to prepare for or look for work.

The National policy would introduce a traffic light system with three strikes before sanctions, such as reducing or cutting the benefit, or mandatory community service, were imposed.

This afternoon, Peters released a statement saying his party would adjust the rules and restrictions around access to the Jobseeker Benefit.

"Jobseeker Support" as the Ministry of Social Development calls it, is available for people not in employment but looking for work, people in part time employment and looking for more work, or those with a health condition or disability which affects their ability to work.

New Zealand First would introduce a capped time-period for any person to access the Jobseeker Benefit during their lifetime, Peters' statement said.

"Any individual will have the ability to access the Job Seeker Benefit as normal, however, for no more than a total of two years across their working lifetime.

"If for any reason they need more financial assistance they will be expected to work in the community for their wage."

The statement said New Zealand First believed the state should give people a hand-up "during times of genuine financial hardship".

"However, such help should not turn into a long-term hand-out that has the potential to become an intergenerational issue.

"New Zealand is never going to fill employment vacancies, or work our way out of our country's debt, unless there is a seismic change in the attitude of particularly young people to engage in work."

The policy was aimed at striking a balance between "ensuring struggling Kiwis get the financial safety net when they need it, with a set of expectations on contribution to our country working our way to a much better future".

Yesterday National leader Christopher Luxon said if New Zealand First was required for National to form a government he would "make that call" to Peters — but said his preference was for a two-party coalition with ACT.

