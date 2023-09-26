Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki confirms return to ASB Classic

2:15pm
Caroline Wozniacki celebrates a point at the recent US Open.

Caroline Wozniacki celebrates a point at the recent US Open. (Source: Photosport)

Caroline Wozniacki has today confirmed she will return to the ASB Classic tennis tournament in January.

The 33-year-old, who played seven times in Auckland during her rise to No.1 in the world, is returning to the ASB Tennis Arena on her comeback following the birth of her two children.

The Dane retired in 2020 on the back of 30 singles titles and a total of 17 months as the best player in the world.

Wozniacki gave birth to Olivia and James in 2021 and 2022. In a desire to “get back in shape,” she picked up the racquet for exercise. Amazed at her form in hit-ups, she decided to make a return to the sport in early August.

Wozniacki confirmed her whole family will be coming to Auckland.

“It is going to be my children’s first time there,” said Wozniacki. “It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I can for the Australian Open.

“I love the fans in Auckland. It is always such a great event. I have always had an amazing time there.

“I thought it was going to be the best place for my preparation and the best place for my family to come and start the new season.”

Also coming is her husband David Lee, a former NBA All-Star who is a big golf fan and is intending to bring his clubs.

Wozniacki surprised in winning through to the fourth round at the recent US Open, before losing to eventual winner and returning ASB Classic champion, Coco Gauff, in the fourth round.

Now she is targeting a second Grand Slam in Melbourne next January and sees the ASB Classic, a tournament she has never won, as the perfect build-up.

She finished runner-up to Venus Williams in Auckland in 2015 and Julia Goerges in 2018, and had semifinal losses to Jessica Pegula in 2020 and Sloane Stephens in 2016.

ASB Classic tournament director Nico Lamperin was thrilled to attract Wozniacki back.

“Caroline is an extraordinary woman who is such a remarkable role model as a professional tennis player and person, and now showing that motherhood is no barrier.

“She has been a marvellous supporter of the ASB Classic and Auckland, and we are honoured and genuinely thrilled to host her back in our city.

“After watching her play in New York, I know that Caroline will be a genuine contender here.”

Tennis

