'Biggest challenge was acceptance' - Enoka's 23 years guiding the ABs

Gilbert Enoka will bring up 300 Tests against Italy, becoming the longest serving member of All Blacks team management. After 23 years, the mental skills coach is ending his tenure following this World Cup. Jordan Oppert spoke to him as part of 1News Sport's 'Behind Black' series.

Acceptance (and a chance meeting with Wayne Smith)

Gilbert Enoka's the perfect indicator of how far the All Blacks, and sport in general, has come. When he first started with the All Blacks in 2000, Wayne Smith had to "hide him" - disguising him as the team masseur.

"The people in governance felt if they had anyone in my specialist area it was a weakness in the coach and a weakness in the programme," said Enoka.

Gilbert's role with the All Blacks would go on to have many iterations over his 23 years - sports psychologist, assistant manager - but what never changed was his job description which was, in his words, to "assist and equip players with the tools to enable them to perform under pressure".

"The barrier has now been broken, to be fair, and is now the respected part of the agenda for any team performing and preparing for the international stage," he said.

Enoka has enormous gratitude for, and credits much of his career to Sir Wayne Smith who was "way ahead of his time" and saw the value in "developing the mind".

The pair met by chance, when Gilbert was playing international volleyball and teaching PE at Christchurch's Hillmorton High School. Smith entered the staffroom one day, they struck up a conversation and the rest is history.

"He was an All Black and liked what I was saying about exploring the mind so we started working together.

"He then took me into his coaching structures - Canterbury B, then Canterbury, the Crusaders and then eventually he became All Blacks coach," said Gilbert.

He joked he held on to Smithy's shirt tails and hung on tight, going wherever he went.

"Best return on luck I've had in my career as a sportsman was meeting that man that day and that's how I entered the arena of this wonderful legacy that is the All Blacks."

The weight of expectation

When it comes to pressure, Enoka's quick to point out there's no higher expectation than what the players place on themselves.

"When you come in you're just a custodian and keeper of the jersey and you want to fill it, enhance it and leave it in a better place," he said.

Enoka said, in the early years, the All Blacks were afraid of that pressure and "tried to run from it". But post 2007, the All Blacks worst ever World Cup campaign, that's changed.

Gilbert Enoka, right, with assistant coaches David Hill, left, and Brad Mooar at a training session in 2021. (Source: Photosport)

"We lean into those [pressure] moments, and understand that unless you go to those places you're not getting yourself, the team or the legacy to where you can achieve things that take the breath away from people watching it, people who have been there before and people who may follow you after it," he said.

Enoka's top five

Prefaced by the fact that in 23 years he's "seen a bit", Enoka reflected on his top five matches.

Topping it off, with a reflection to where it all begun - 2000 under Smithy playing Australia in Sydney. Described by Enoka as "the greatest game of all time". Present were 110,000 people, mostly cheering against the All Blacks. NZ won 39-35.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup final. 24 years since the All Blacks had won it. We all know how it finished - sneaking over the line, 8-7 over France with Stephen Donald kicking the goal after being called into the squad while out white baiting.

2013 in Ireland. Gilbert recalls it taking 82 minutes to wear the Irish down and the last play going for well over two minutes and through almost every player's hands. That's what he loved about it - everyone executing their own roles. A true team win.

The 2015 Rugby World Cup final. In Enoka's words, "the most complete tournament the All Blacks have ever played".

Last year in South Africa at Ellis Park. "Backs against the wall, everyone had written us off, coaches gone, management gone - but the legacy and the circle tightened and we're able to do the business."

"It's quite interesting because each of the five games connect with a different person - Smithy in 2000, Ted (Sir Graham Henry) in 2011, Steve (Hansen) in 2013 and 2015 and Fozzie (Ian Foster) in 2022," said Gilbert.

"They're beautiful moments, and as an All Black you never want to crush the joy, so you celebrate them accordingly."

The GOATs (greatest of all time)

When I put the question to Enoka, "who is the greatest of all time?", he wasn't afraid to answer - though he did categorise them.

Outright talent: Jonah Lomu and Daniel Carter.

Outright character: Keven Mealamu.

Inspirational leaders: Todd Blackadder, Richie McCaw (made not born, according to Enoka), Tana Umaga and Sam Cane.

Outright geniuses: Andrew Mehrtens, Piri Weepu and Ali Williams.

Outright grafters: Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick.

The key to the All Blacks' success

If there's a secret, "it's not a big one" according to Enoka. Rather, lots of little ones "which come together to create a great deal of power". But at it's epicentre it's a team-first mentality.

"I've always felt the legacy is far more intimidating than any opponent.

"If you don't put the team first, you won't succeed as an All Black. And so, when people come in, they're encouraged to bleed back," he said.

And on reflecting for the interview, Enoka had a piece of advice for anyone living or experiencing challenges on a road to aspire to do something.

"You'll never ever advance above the opinion you have of yourself," said Enoka.

Bert, over and out

When asked what he'll miss most about the All Blacks, the emotion was clear.

"You know, black is beautiful... it's just been a wonderful journey," said a tearful Enoka.

"I think of the changing rooms after a tense environment and lead up that's been so challenging to feel the camaraderie and the comradeship.

"I feel the power of the black... the things it allows, and the places it takes you is special," he said.

Gilbert's most proud of sustaining a legacy of success.

"The expectation of this team is to always not just be at the top but leading the pack. And while over the years we've had dips, the general trajectory is up - so I can leave it, look back at it, and go 'good job'."

"Bert, over and out."