Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

The priorities of young people will be at the heart of tonight's 1News and Re: Young Voters' Debate.

Live from 7.30pm, the debate will focus on the unique challenges facing Gen Z and millennial voters at this election.

The candidates appearing on behalf of their parties are:

Arena Williams - Labour MP

Erica Stanford - National MP

Brooke Van Velden - ACT MP and deputy leader

Chlöe Swarbrick - Green MP

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke - Te Pāti Māori candidate

Lee Donoghue - New Zealand First candidate

Hosted by Re: News' Anna Harcourt and 1News' Isaac Gunson, tonight's young voters' debate will be live-streamed on 1News.co.nz and TVNZ+.

Results from the Ipsos Issues Monitor and Re: News surveys have shown the cost of living, climate change, rainbow rights, and housing are the top priorities for rangatahi.

A live panel will break down the party candidate's comments after the debate.

TVNZ's Young Voters' Debate will be the first and only youth-focused debate hosted by a major broadcaster as part of this year's election campaign. TVNZ's Kaupapa Māori Debate will also be airing tomorrow — hosted by 1News Deputy Political Editor Maiki Sherman.

It comes days away from the first votes being cast. Overseas and telephone dictation voting opens this Wednesday, while advance voting opens next Monday.

It's 19 days or around two-and-a-half weeks until election day.