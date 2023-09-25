Live stream: Your Vote 2023 Young Voters' Debate

The 1News and Re: Young Voters' Debate will be live from 7.30-8.30pm on Monday and will focus on the unique challenges facing Gen Z and Millennial voters at this election.
The candidates appearing are:
- Arena Williams - Labour MP
- Erica Stanford - National MP
- Brooke Van Velden - ACT MP and deputy leader
- Chlöe Swarbrick - Green MP
- Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke - Te Pāti Māori candidate
- Lee Donoghue - New Zealand First candidate
Anna Harcourt and Isaac Gunson will host the debate, which will be live streamed here on 1News.co.nz and on TVNZ+.
A live panel will analyse the candidates' debate performance from 8.30-9pm.
SHARE ME