Politics
Live stream: Your Vote 2023 Young Voters' Debate

24 mins ago

The 1News and Re: Young Voters' Debate will be live from 7.30-8.30pm on Monday and will focus on the unique challenges facing Gen Z and Millennial voters at this election.

The candidates appearing are:

  • Arena Williams - Labour MP
  • Erica Stanford - National MP
  • Brooke Van Velden - ACT MP and deputy leader
  • Chlöe Swarbrick - Green MP
  • Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke - Te Pāti Māori candidate
  • Lee Donoghue - New Zealand First candidate

Anna Harcourt and Isaac Gunson will host the debate, which will be live streamed here on 1News.co.nz and on TVNZ+.

A live panel will analyse the candidates' debate performance from 8.30-9pm.

