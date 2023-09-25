Entertainment
Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

4:02pm
Taylor Swift watches from a suite alongisde Travis Kelce's mother Donna.

Taylor Swift watches from a suite alongisde Travis Kelce's mother Donna.

Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner took advantage of an invitation from Kelce to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Swift was decked out in red and white while watching alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites in Kansas City.

She got quite a show, too.

Kelce grabbed a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter, and the reigning Super Bowl champions went on to a 41-10 win.

Kelce did not speak to reporters afterwards, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead with Swift by his side.

“He told me at the last minute that Swift was coming to the game," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Some things with Trav, he says it and you don't know if it's true or not, he says it so calmly.”

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Swift has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public, but rumours have been flying about the pop superstar and the football player.

They began when Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he was disappointed that he didn't have the chance to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour.

Then, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce said: “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.'"

Just about everyone has been trying to get the dirt on Swift and Kelce, even pestering his brother and Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce for details.

He was asked about the potential relationship on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

“I don’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce said.

“But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think that it’s all 100% true.”

