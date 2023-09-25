Revealed: Where election enrolments are the highest so far

Banks Peninsula in Christchurch currently has the highest election enrolment rate in the country, sitting at 99.5%.

Overall enrolment continues to track up ahead of the election next month, sitting higher than during the 2020 election.

By writ day on September 10, nearly 3.5 million New Zealanders were registered on the electoral roll.

That's 89.9% of estimated eligible voters. During the 2020 election, this figure was 89.2% on writ day.

Younger voting enrolment increased by 1.2% compared to 2020, with figures showing 73.2% of 18 to 29 year olds had already enrolled by writ day this year. Since then, the enrolment rate has risen to 90.3% of estimated eligible voters and 74.1% of 18 to 29 year olds.

Enrolments for the country's top five performing electorates right now include:

Banks Peninsula - 99.5%

Epsom - 96.5%

Ōhāriu - 96.4%

Mt Roskill - 95.8%

The lowest performing electorate enrolment rates are:

Hamilton East - 83.9%

Northland - 84.6%

Hamilton West - 85%

Auckland Central - 85.6%

Tukituki - 85.9%

Eligible voters can enrol to vote here.