Politics
1News

Revealed: Where election enrolments are the highest so far

By Digby Werthmuller, 1News Reporter
2:25pm
Ballot boxes.

Ballot boxes. (Source: istock.com)

Banks Peninsula in Christchurch currently has the highest election enrolment rate in the country, sitting at 99.5%.

Overall enrolment continues to track up ahead of the election next month, sitting higher than during the 2020 election.

By writ day on September 10, nearly 3.5 million New Zealanders were registered on the electoral roll.

That's 89.9% of estimated eligible voters. During the 2020 election, this figure was 89.2% on writ day.

Younger voting enrolment increased by 1.2% compared to 2020, with figures showing 73.2% of 18 to 29 year olds had already enrolled by writ day this year. Since then, the enrolment rate has risen to 90.3% of estimated eligible voters and 74.1% of 18 to 29 year olds.

Enrolments for the country's top five performing electorates right now include:

  • Banks Peninsula - 99.5%
  • Epsom - 96.5%
  • Ōhāriu - 96.4%
  • Mt Roskill - 95.8%

The lowest performing electorate enrolment rates are:

  • Hamilton East - 83.9%
  • Northland - 84.6%
  • Hamilton West - 85%
  • Auckland Central - 85.6%
  • Tukituki - 85.9%

Eligible voters can enrol to vote here.

New ZealandYour Vote 2023Politics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Election live: National slams Labour as 'party of misinformation'

Election live: National slams Labour as 'party of misinformation'

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

3:04pm

5:09

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

Labour's leader has been campaigning largely in New Plymouth today.

2:02pm

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

1:15pm

Climate change: Labour pledges new 'Minister for Just Transitions'

Climate change: Labour pledges new 'Minister for Just Transitions'

1:08pm

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: Housing market and political promises

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: Housing market and political promises

5:00am

7:44

Felix Desmarais: Luxon is going 100kph on campaign trail

Felix Desmarais: Luxon is going 100kph on campaign trail

7:08pm

2:18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

18 mins ago

Watch: US nurse explains why she grew world's longest mullet

5:00

Watch: US nurse explains why she grew world's longest mullet

26 mins ago

Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned this weekend

Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned this weekend

41 mins ago

Mayday call: Three NZers on yacht near Fiji seriously injured

0:27

Mayday call: Three NZers on yacht near Fiji seriously injured

3:04pm

Election live: National slams Labour as 'party of misinformation'

5:09

Election live: National slams Labour as 'party of misinformation'

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs win from a private box alongside star athlete Travis Kelce's mother.

2 mins ago

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

"It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," the 44-year-old said in a statement.

7:42am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23