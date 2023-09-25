New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

'He's like my family' – Beloved dog Rocco to return home from pound

11:06am
Richmond resident Daniel Robins is "absolutely stoked" his beloved dog Rocco can return from the pound.

Richmond resident Daniel Robins is "absolutely stoked" his beloved dog Rocco can return from the pound. (Source: Max Frethey/Waimea Weekly)

Daniel Robins can finally retrieve his beloved dog Rocco from the pound after he successfully appealed against the dog's seizure.

"I'm absolutely stoked. I couldn't be happier that I get to bring my boy home," the Richmond resident said.

Rocco — who council described as having a voice "he's not afraid of using" — was seized after a number of complaints about barking at Robins' property.

Robins appealed against Tasman District Council's seizure of Rocco, a brindle bullmastiff/greyhound, and outlined his case to the animal control subcommittee.

"That dog is more than a dog, he's like my family," he told the subcommittee. "He's always been my go-to, if I need a little bit of time out, we go for a walk up the bush."

Rocco, a pig dog, also provides food for the family — a skill that has been missed since he was seized, especially given "the price of everything these days", Robins said.

Three other dogs — two of which were puppies — were seized along with Rocco from Robins on August 8 after seven barking complaints, two infringements about failing to keep Rocco confined, and a warning over keeping too many dogs on his property.

Robins argued that the barking complaints would have been caused by the pups rather than Rocco and said, now he has rehomed the other dogs, the complaints should stop.

However, the council's regulatory services manager Adrian Humphries disagreed.

"The most recent complaints since they put a monitor in, it was definitely Rocco that was doing all the barking," he said. "Rocco has definitely got a voice and he's not afraid of using it."

Regardless, Robins said his boss will allow him to take Rocco to work which will keep him from barking while alone throughout the day.

He also added that he has spent $1800 securing his property's fence and Rocco's kennel so the dog is unable to get out and roam, and that he'll get Rocco a barking collar.

"I've done everything I can."

Animal control subcommittee members councillors Chris Hill and Kit Maling approved Rocco's release on September 8, as long as he met a number of conditions by September 30.

An animal control officer must check Robins' property is secure, his employer must sign a letter confirming that Rocco can go to work with him, Rocco must wear a bark collar when alone, no other dogs may be kept on the property, and all impoundment fees have to be met.

"I should have everything done in the next few days," Robins said. "Everything should be good."

By Max Frethey, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandAnimalsTasman

