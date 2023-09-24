World
1News

Six-month-old baby nearly eaten alive by rats in US

3:26pm
Rats.

Rats. (Source: Getty)

A six-month old baby in the US state of Indiana was nearly eaten alive by rats while sleeping in his bassinet.

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse and contains graphic language which may be distressing to some.

According to ABC’s WRTV, the Evansville Police Department was called to a residential address on September 13.

The baby’s father, David Schonabaum, told dispatchers he found his son in his crib covered in blood. He said he believed his son's fingers may have been chewed off.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a dedicated children’s hospital for medical care.

Documents sighted by WRTV state the infant suffered more than 50 bites to his forehead, right cheek and nose. He reportedly had two bites to his right thigh and several bites on his right foot and toes.

Further documents stated the boy’s right hand suffered “the most traumatic injuries with numerous bites starting at his elbow and going down to his hand. All four of his fingers and thumb on his right hand were missing the flesh from the top of them, exposing the fingertip bones. The damage to his index and pinky fingers were the most severe, as they were missing the flesh halfway down each finger.”

According to hospital records, the infant needed a blood transfusion due to his blood loss and he nearly died.

Court records state the family told detectives they had a rodent problem which began in March 2023 and contacted a local pest eradication company.

The documents also revealed the parents, Angel and David Schonabaum, had been confronted by the Department of Child Services (DCS) numerous times.

In December of 2022, DCS filed a claim of neglect after another of their children was injured due to lack of supervision. The parents were also being monitored for an unsanitary home, including clutter, animal faeces on floors, and foul odours.

According to Evansville police, the infant was released from the hospital and placed in a DCS safe home.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

10 and 11-year-old US siblings steal mother's car, drive 320km

10 and 11-year-old US siblings steal mother's car, drive 320km

The children's mother had reported the car stolen and her children missing four hours earlier in North Port, a city in southwest Florida.

2:45pm

AI-generated nude images spread at Spain school, parents outraged

AI-generated nude images spread at Spain school, parents outraged

So far more than 20 girls, all aged between 11 and 17, have come forward to local authorities after discovering the fake, nude images of themselves online.

1:41pm

Venezuelan man and pet squirrel might have to split at US border

Venezuelan man and pet squirrel might have to split at US border

6:00am

Victoria mushroom poisoning victim released from hospital

Victoria mushroom poisoning victim released from hospital

11:56pm

Robot uncovers $86m cocaine haul stashed in ship's hull

Robot uncovers $86m cocaine haul stashed in ship's hull

7:45pm

Missing Michigan toddler found in woods using dog as a pillow

Missing Michigan toddler found in woods using dog as a pillow

Sat, Sep 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

He Tānga Manawa: Ngā Manu Kōrero 1988

He Tānga Manawa: Ngā Manu Kōrero 1988

35 mins ago

First hybrid trains set to arrive in lower North island

First hybrid trains set to arrive in lower North island

3:26pm

Six-month-old baby nearly eaten alive by rats in US

Six-month-old baby nearly eaten alive by rats in US

2:53pm

'Distressing' - Queenstown cemetery damaged by flooding

'Distressing' - Queenstown cemetery damaged by flooding

2:45pm

10 and 11-year-old US siblings steal mother's car, drive 320km

10 and 11-year-old US siblings steal mother's car, drive 320km

2:35pm

Labour promises another 6000 public homes if re-elected

2:05

Labour promises another 6000 public homes if re-elected

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

6:45am

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

The comic has been accused by an ever-growing list of women.

4:17pm

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Sat, Sep 23

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Fri, Sep 22