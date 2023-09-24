Netball
1News

Silver Ferns humbled by development England side

By Kate Wells, Sport Reporter
44 mins ago
Kate Heffernan of New Zealand looks to pass the ball during the International Test Match between the New Zealand Silver Ferns and England Roses

Kate Heffernan of New Zealand looks to pass the ball during the International Test Match between the New Zealand Silver Ferns and England Roses (Source: Getty)

The Silver Ferns have been stunned by a development England side in Christchurch this afternoon, losing by a single goal.

The New Zealand side failed to improve from their form at the Netball World Cup, falling to England 55-54 in the opening Taini Jamison Trophy test in Christchurch.

The inexperienced English side, boasting seven debutantes, were impressive on attack.

The shooting combination of Sasha Glasgow and Sophie Drakeford-Lewis impressed, forcing Silver Ferns goal keep Kelly Jury to the bench early on.

Mistakes were prevalent in New Zealand’s game, notching up 17 unforced errors.

England’s touring side has been highly criticised by Netball New Zealand. When the squad was announced at the start of the month chief executive Jennie Wyllie labelled it as "disappointing" and "disrespectful".

After the match, England vice captain Halimat Adio said her side hasn't been paying attention to the negative commentary.

"That was all noise in the background, we don’t really care about that, we care about what was inside our bubble. People can have their opinions on what they think about the squad, but what we think about ourselves is the most important thing."

The visitors were dominant over the first three quarters.

The Silver Ferns made a last quarter comeback, though the Roses remained calm and composed to take a one goal win.

Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio said she's sick of doing interviews as a losing captain.

"I really think we did it to ourselves, the energy we brought in the last quarter is 100% energy. We need to bring [that] from the start.

"I'm unsure why that was missing, the girls are like energiser bunnies. We’ve got more to give and we’ve got to bring it in the next game, we just can’t put ourselves in that position. We’re our own worst enemies."

The second game of the series is on Wednesday at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

NetballSilver Ferns

SHARE ME

More Stories

Inexperienced Roses ready to 'take it' to Silver Ferns

Inexperienced Roses ready to 'take it' to Silver Ferns

The Roses will take on the Silver Ferns for the Taini Jamison Trophy after naming a side that includes seven rookies and none of their World Cup silver medallists for the series.

Fri, Sep 22

1:49

Netball coaching great Robyn Broughton dies

Netball coaching great Robyn Broughton dies

The New Zealand netball community is in mourning following news of the death of Broughton, Aotearoa's most successful domestic coach.

Thu, Sep 7

1:50

Dame Noeline Taurua: Integrity, relationships and the unknown

Dame Noeline Taurua: Integrity, relationships and the unknown

Wed, Sep 6

2:04

Taurua wants trans-Tasman netball back at ANZ Premiership level

Taurua wants trans-Tasman netball back at ANZ Premiership level

Tue, Sep 5

Former England centurion not surprised by Roses side to tour NZ

Former England centurion not surprised by Roses side to tour NZ

Fri, Sep 1

Netball NZ boss 'startled' by 'disrespectful' England squad

Netball NZ boss 'startled' by 'disrespectful' England squad

Thu, Aug 31

2:07

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

Felix Desmarais: Luxon is going 100kph on campaign trail

2:18

Felix Desmarais: Luxon is going 100kph on campaign trail

31 mins ago

'Distressing' - Queenstown cemetery damaged by flooding

2:20

'Distressing' - Queenstown cemetery damaged by flooding

44 mins ago

Silver Ferns humbled by development England side

Silver Ferns humbled by development England side

5:37pm

Football Ferns crash to heavy defeat against Chile

Football Ferns crash to heavy defeat against Chile

4:49pm

Chucky the doll arrested for disturbing the peace in Mexico

Chucky the doll arrested for disturbing the peace in Mexico

4:18pm

He Tānga Manawa: Ngā Manu Kōrero 1988

He Tānga Manawa: Ngā Manu Kōrero 1988

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

6:45am

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

The comic has been accused by an ever-growing list of women.

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Sat, Sep 23

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Fri, Sep 22