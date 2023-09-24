LIVE: Ireland in epic win over Boks - set to play All Blacks in quarter

Follow all the action as Ireland take on the Springboks in a massive Pool B Rugby World Cup clash at the Stade de France in Paris. Refresh for the latest updates.

Live updates:

That's it for the live updates. Tune back in soon for the match report. Thanks for your company this morning.

Just one try each and the Boks will rue their penalty misses in the second half. The Irish showed creativity in beating that Boks' rush defence and their loose forwards were outstanding. They really are the complete package, which is not to say they are invulnerable.

Ireland's prize for their victory is a likely quarter-final match up against the All Blacks (should NZ beat Italy next Saturday). They will be big favourites, although they've never won a World Cup knockout match. The All Blacks will have to be at their best discipline wise. South Africa will likely play France in their quarter-final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland exerted very impressive control on that match - they deserved the win but the Boks came close at the end and will probably feel they deserved a bit more.

Kiwi midfielder Bundee Aki is announced as the official man of the match. He was superb. "I'm lost for words," he said. "This Irish crowd is incredible. I've never witnessed anything like it."

Fulltime: Ireland 13 - 8 SA

Ireland win! In an epic and slightly controversial ending, the Boks won a penalty and kicked to the corner. From the lineout, they drive to the line and make good progress but the maul collapses. Just as the ball appeared to come out, ref O'Keeffe blows a scrum for Ireland and fulltime!

77min: Ireland 13 - 8 SA

Penalty! From the scrum, Ireland win a penalty, which Jack Crowley, who had earlier seen his dropped goal charged down, converts. Ireland have a good lead. It's theirs to lose.

75min: Ireland 10 - 8 SA

ADVERTISEMENT

The game is opening up now and Ireland set up camp in SA territory. Ireland have a dropped goal attempt, but it's charged down and the ball goes dead. It means the Irish have an attacking 5m scrum. Handy.

73min: Ireland 10 - 8 SA

Lowe sends the free-kick miles down the field. Boks break out with a good attack. Meanwhile, Sexton is replaced - tactical.

71min: Ireland 10 - 8 SA

South Africa have golden opportunity with an attacking lineout 5m out from the Irish tryline, but the throw-in is ruled not straight! From the scrum, Ireland win a free-kick.

66min: Ireland 10 - 8 SA

Penalty miss! And another! Faf de Klerk takes a long-range attempt one metre inside his half after the Irish were penalised for offside. They're mounting up for the Boks, but they stay on attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

64min: Ireland 10 - 8 SA

Penalty miss! Libbok misses chance to put Boks ahead. Ireland's scrum was penalised for not staying straight. Will that be costly?

59min: Ireland 10 - 8 SA

Penalty! Sexton kicks Ireland back into the lead! Boks win a scrum in front of their posts but Ireland put the pressure on and the Boks' tighthead gives up a penalty. Irish scrum has been so impressive. That's a big one for the men in green.

51min: Ireland 7 - 8 SA

TRY! Cheslin Kolbe is over for the Boks! They won a penalty advantage from a 5m scrum, win resulting ruck, and a wide (and forward-looking) pass by No.10 Libbok to the little flier puts Kolbe away. O'Keeffe checks pass and is happy with it but it was clearly forward. Anyway, the Boks re-take the lead. Libbok missed the conversion.

48min: Ireland 7 - 3 SA

ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb squad alert: Boks bring on four forwards, including two locks for starters Mostert and Etzebeth.

46min: Ireland 7 - 3 SA

Penalty miss! Ireland's attack gets bogged down in the middle of the park. Boks win a turnover penalty, and, from inside his own half, Faf de Klerk hits a post. Heck of a kick. Incredible unrelated stat: Ireland have lost six lineouts.

44min: Ireland 7 - 3 SA

Good start to the second half by Ireland. They win a penalty from the kick-off and kick well into Boks' territory. Playing at the right end of the field.

Halftime: Ireland 7 - 3 SA

Boks launch an attack off a scrum near halfway but Ireland shut it down and win a penalty turnover through their impressive No.7 Josh van der Flier. With time nearly up on the clock, it's too far for a shot at goal and so they kick to touch. Their lineout has improved throughout and they win the ball back but cough it up in a tackle. That's halftime in a match which must rate as one of the most intense pool games at a World Cup. Ireland, the No.1 team in the world, take the halftime lead and they deserve it. Their discipline and defence has been almost impeccable. Also, they are playing with more ambition that many predicted. Great game.

ADVERTISEMENT

33min: Ireland 7 - 3 SA

TRY! And they do it! Ireland's Aussie right wing Mack Hansen goes over after a brilliant Sexton wrap around move. Under penalty advantage, Ireland recycle the ball and Hansen goes over virtually untouched as the Boks run out of numbers. Sexton adds the extras. Ireland desperately needed that but they have impressed with their composure.

31min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Bundee Aki makes a huge break through the middle off the scrum (after a long injury break). Ireland get within 20m of the tryline but attack stalls. Aki then makes another good run down the left and Ireland win the penalty which they kick to touch. They must convert.

27min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

De Klerk goes wide off the scrum but Bundee Aki puts in a huge tackle and Kolisi loses the ball. Lowe clears, and Kolisi gets back but loses it again. Lowe celebrates like he's won the World Cup.

23min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

ADVERTISEMENT

Uh oh, Boks win an attacking scrum and second-five Damian de Allende goes close to the line. Lowe strips ball in the tackle but Boks win 5m scrum. Big worry for Ireland as Johnny Sexton receives treatment. He gets back up.

18min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Wing James Lowe wins a big turnover penalty and Irish win the resulting lineout. Boks earn penalty in front of posts with a turnover penalty of their own. Irish have had opportunities but can't convert. They'll want points very soon.

13min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Wow, Ireland finally win a lineout and go on the attack with a brilliant backs move. Fullback Hugo Keenan goes very close to the tryline and Irish appear set to score but ball goes forward. Most promising move of the match as the Irish successfully counter Boks' rush defence. Alas, Boks win the scrum penalty on their line.

11min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Boks going to the air but Ireland successfully defusing. The Irish scrum looks SOLID, but again they cough up a lineout in a very promising position. Boks clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

8min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Another lineout miss for Ireland. That's two already.

6min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Steven Kitshoff penalised for not rolling at the ruck. Incredibly, Ireland turn down the shot at goal - a relatively easy one - for an attacking lineout, which they lose. South Africa clear and win the ball back to go on the attack. There's a helter skelter attack by the Boks and Ireland give up the penalty. Boks unsurprisingly take the shot at goal and get it through Manie Libbok. Amazing that Ireland didn't earlier.

1min: IRE 0 - 0 SA

Poor exit by South Africa from the kick-off. Injury break already. Ireland's throw in to the attacking lineout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right, the anthems are over, let's go. Kiwi Ben O'Keeffe with the ref's whistle.

The atmosphere is amazing! Boks Skipper Siya Kolisi singing what sounds like a traditional song on his way down the tunnel. Huge roar as the teams run out.

Kick-off is 8am NZT. There will be a lot of attention on the Boks' pack, and their 7-1 forwards split on the bench. But this battle may come down to who is the most influential among the inside backs: South Africa's little halfback Faf de Klerk or Ireland's No.10 Johnny Sexton.

Just over 15 minutes until kick-off for this highly anticipated match between two nations who have never played each other at a RWC.

Preview

Two of the tournament favourites face off in Paris in what should be a brutal, physical clash. The game kicks off at 8am NZ time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner of this match will take a big step towards topping Pool B, which will also likely mean a quarter-final date with the All Blacks.

Ireland currently top the pool on 10 points with South Africa just behind on 8 points. Scotland, Tonga and Romania make up the other teams in the pool with none expected to advance.

Lineups:

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter.

Reserves: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Robbie Henshaw.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Reserves: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Kwagga Smith, 23 Cobus Reinach.