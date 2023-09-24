Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

He Tānga Manawa: Ngā Manu Kōrero 1988

13 mins ago
Speaker at Ngā Manu Kōrero in1988.

Speaker at Ngā Manu Kōrero in1988. (Source: Te Karere)

He kitenga kanohi, he hokinga mahara, he koānga ngākau, he tānga manawa.

Earlier this week, many students across the motu gathered in Ōtākou for the annual Ngā Manu Kōrero Speech Nationals, where the best rangatahi Māori orators battle it out for the top spot in four divisions - Tā Turi Kara (Junior English); Rāwhiti Ihaka (Junior Māori); Korimako (Senior English) and Pei Te Hurinui Jones (Senior Māori).

In this throwback we’re taking it back to 1988, with a special report by former Te Karere reporter Waihoroi Shortland. In it we see Māori students prepping and going head-to-head in the Pei Te Hurinui division.

The Pei Te Hurinui section was won that year by Ngāpuhi descendant Chrissy Ward from Christchurch-based kura Aranui High School, now known as Haeata Community Campus.

Te Karere were fortunate enough to catch up with Ward this week to discuss her win 35 years ago, and she remembers every detail.

“I heke ana te werawera i au, rongo katoa i au te wairua o taua āhuatanga.. i tino rongo au i te wairua, me kī, o ōku whānaunga, ōku mātua tūpuna i tatū atu ki te hui i tērā wā (I just got very hot; I was full of spirit and every emotion. I felt my whānau and I felt my tūpuna with me at the time).”

Ward won the title with her topic: “He wahine, he whenua, ka ngaro ai te tangata (Without women, without land, our people will be lost).” She recalls her main challenge was towards men not undermining the mana of a woman.

“E maumahara ana ahau i tētahi wāhanga o te kōrero, i meinga atu ana te ahunga mai o te tāne ki tēnei ao mai i te kōpū o te wahine, mā te wahine te tāne i whakaputa ki tēnei ao mārama. Engari i roto anō hoki tērā korero, ko te hīkoi ngātahi o te tāne me te wahine (I remember one part of my speech discussed the origins of men into this world from a woman’s womb, and women birthing men into this world. But also discussing the unity of men and women).”

Since her win in 1988, her children have followed in her footsteps, smashing out regional competitions and competing in national comps, but Ward remains the Queen of Ngā Manu Kōrero in her whānau.

Glossary:

motu - country, nation

Ōtākou - Otago

rangatahi - youth, younger generation

kura - school

whānau -family

tūpuna - ancestor/s

mana - prestige, authority, power

