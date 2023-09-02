Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

He Tānga Manawa: Waka hourua Te Aurere prepares for maiden voyage

10:34am

He kitenga kanohi, he hokinga mahara, he kōanga ngākau, he tānga manawa.

In this week's throwback from 1992, we see Māori voyager Tā Hekenukumai (Hector) Busby and his crew preparing the double-hulled waka Te Aurere for its first voyage to Rarotonga.

The waka hourua was built from 1991 to 1992. It consisted of two giant kauri trees sourced from the Herekino State Forest by Busby who was recognised across Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa as one of the leading master carvers of traditional waka.

After 24 days of voyaging and many obstacles of wild weather, on October 22nd, 1992, Busby and his crew successfully made it to Rarotonga.

They used traditional voyaging skills, such as using the stars, moon, sun, wind, birds, and wave patterns to navigate their way to the Cook Islands, with the intention to restore traditional skills.

Since its first sail to Rarotonga, the waka has sailed over the Pacific to Hawai'i, Tahiti, Marquesas, New Caledonia, and Norfolk Island.

He tohu maumahara ki a Tā Hekenukumai (Hector) Busby

He Tānga Manawa is a rebooted weekly online series from Te Karere that delves into a rich history of Māori news dating back 40 years. Last week we threw it back to Kiingi Tuheitia's first Koroneihana in 2007, this week’s report dates further back to 1992.

Glossary

waka – canoe

waka hourua – traditional double-hulled canoe

Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa – Pacific Ocean

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

'It's gutting' - Eight kiwi mauled to death by dogs in Northland

'It's gutting' - Eight kiwi mauled to death by dogs in Northland

Eight kiwi have been found mauled by dogs in Northland's Ōpua Forest by Bay Bush Action Group in the past month alone.

8:55am

Treaty settlement that ‘gives life’ to Taranaki Maunga signed

Treaty settlement that ‘gives life’ to Taranaki Maunga signed

Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo also includes a Crown apology and co-governance model for managing the national park.

7:31pm

4:04

Auckland man involved in online child exploitation jailed

Auckland man involved in online child exploitation jailed

5:01pm

How the 'Up the Wahs' hype is helping those in need

How the 'Up the Wahs' hype is helping those in need

Fri, Sep 1

6:13

No, you don't get an extra vote if you're on the Māori roll

No, you don't get an extra vote if you're on the Māori roll

Thu, Aug 31

'Deceitful' - Accusations over anti co-governance website

'Deceitful' - Accusations over anti co-governance website

Thu, Aug 31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Freedoms NZ protesters block entrance to Labour campaign launch

Freedoms NZ protesters block entrance to Labour campaign launch

6 mins ago

Traffickers plead guilty to smuggling $16k of sea cucumbers

Traffickers plead guilty to smuggling $16k of sea cucumbers

29 mins ago

NASA discovers new lunar crater made by Russian lander crash

NASA discovers new lunar crater made by Russian lander crash

30 mins ago

Kerr, Devine set for big payday as 'platinum' players in WBBL

Kerr, Devine set for big payday as 'platinum' players in WBBL

11:54am

Body found in Wellington park was a 78-year-old man - police

Body found in Wellington park was a 78-year-old man - police

11:41am

Ferguson to captain Black Caps for first time against Bangladesh

Ferguson to captain Black Caps for first time against Bangladesh

More from Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Kardashian previously admitted that she initially found it tough to develop a bond with Tatum.

9:15pm

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

After opening up about his mental health struggles over the death of Princess Diana and his time in Afghanistan, Prince Harry has been told to “get over it” by Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands.

8:15pm

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Thu, Aug 31

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Thu, Aug 31