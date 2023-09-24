World
Chucky the doll arrested for disturbing the peace in Mexico

4:49pm
The Chucky doll was arrested after reports he, and his owner, were disturbing the peace.

The Chucky doll was arrested after reports he, and his owner, were disturbing the peace. (Source: Noticias NRT Mexico)

A man and his puppet were arrested in northern Mexico after reports a Chucky doll, made famous from the slasher film series, was being used to scare people and demand money.

The alleged puppet master Carlos N, and his doll, were charged with disturbing the peace and putting others’ integrity at risk, according to local media reports.

Like all arrests, Chucky had to undergo a mugshot, which saw the doll handcuffed and held up by his hair by an officer.

The doll had a long knife sticking out of his overalls.

One officer was seen laughing as she removed the knife from Chucky. Mexican media reported the officer was reprimanded for not taking her job seriously.

Carlos N was later released, but Chucky’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

The doll was made famous in the 1988 horror film Child’s Play and subsequent sequels.

