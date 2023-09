Two tickets have shared Lotto First Division in tonight's draw.

Each ticket takes home $500,000.

The winning numbers were: 15, 25, 27, 28, 37, 40 Bonus 33 Powerball 05.

Lotto Powerball's $12 million jackpot has not been struck and will roll over to $15 million.

Strike's top prize was also not won and will roll over to $400,000 in Wednesday's draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Ballance Street Bookshop in Gisborne and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.