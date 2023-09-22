The simple everyday move that can improve your health

If you want to do something that's good for your health and completely free, why not give humming a try?

According to research, humming can lower a person's heart rate and help them to focus.

A post-doctoral researcher from Bond University in Queensland, Gemma Perry, told Seven Sharp humming causes our vocal folds to vibrate, directly stimulating the vagus nerve.

"When we stimulate it, that can lead to feelings of relaxation and calming us down, essentially," she said.

"The other thing is it can help us to focus and get rid of any kind of ruminative thought patterns that are going on."

Perry said humming became increasingly popular during the Covid-19 pandemic due to its ability to provide sinus relief.

"It's actually promoting the production of a molecule called nitric oxide, and that's related to brain and immune function, and also blood flow, and that can actually help people to breathe better."

But while humming can be good for us, "not everyone is a fan of the hum", she said.

"I have heard of some people that do get quite frustrated when they are having to listen to somebody humming."

Perry said people frustrated by humming "could think of the fact that that person could be self-soothing and could be having some health benefits".

She said those who often find themselves humming - consciously or not - "could just become a little bit more aware of it and maybe do it in private".