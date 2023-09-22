Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

Elderly Gisborne residents are furious a new council safety fence has blocked their shortcut to the library.

On August 23, Gisborne District Council installed a $6700 protective fence next to HB Williams Memorial Library to “improve safety for people traversing to and from the carpark as well as to protect the building”.

But for some older library users who make use of the nearby disability carpark, it has impacted accessibility and left a sour taste.

Tony Barnby said he is a regular library user who parks in an area adjacent to the building’s main entrance.

“I have been in the habit of walking across the grass as a shortcut to the door. I welcome this as walking is not easy,” Barnby said.

“On Sunday, I found my way blocked by a black metal fence. Thus, the distance to the door was considerably increased, to my chagrin.”

Barnby questioned why the council didn’t instead make the existing path official by laying slabs across the grass.

And his frustrations have been shared by Barbara Barwick, who is equally disappointed at losing access to the unofficial path through the small council garden.

Barwick described the shortcut as well used, and lamented that she now had to “walk for miles”.

“It’s so threatening that fence; it’s beyond understanding. The cheaper option would have been to put a nice concrete path there to join up with the other one.

“As a ratepayer, it upsets me that over $6000 has been spent of my rates on something that really wasn’t essential.”

Barwick said if the council insisted on putting a fence in, a gate would have gone a long way to maintaining accessibility for library patrons.

In response to concerns, council cultural activities manager Pene Walsh said the fence improved access to and from the library by encouraging pedestrians to make their way to the entrance on an even surface.

The new path would also protect previously trampled indigenous plants in the adjacent garden, and protect the building, which had been hit by a vehicle.

“Sharp-eyed library patrons will have noticed damage to the south west corner of the library building where a truck reversed and struck the building at the site where an informal track through the garden had been made,” Walsh said.

The total cost of the fence included safety measures for workers.

By Matthew Rosenberg, Local Democracy Reporter

