Black Caps ODI against Bangladesh abandoned because of rain

5:20am
The Black Caps' Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

The Black Caps' Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. (Source: Photosport)

The first of three one-day internationals between Bangladesh and New Zealand was abandoned Thursday because of heavy rain.

New Zealand, sent to bat first, reached 136-5 in 33.4 overs after the match had been reduced to 42 overs following a one-hour delay. The rain then returned, and the game was called off.

The second match is on Saturday as the teams also look ahead to the Cricket World Cup in India.

Opener Will Young made the team-best 58, while Henry Nicholls scored 44.

Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed 3-27, and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed had 2-21.

Young and Nicholls combined for a 97-run partnership for the third wicket, the highest for New Zealand in this stand at Mirpur venue, after being slumped to 16-2.

New Zealand made a watchful start, but left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman broke through by sending back opener Finn Allen for 9.

In his next over, Mustafizur had Chad Bowes caught by Nurul Hasan after he edged behind for 1.

Young and Nicholls survived some excellent bowling of Mustafizur and Tanzim Hasan and kept the side unscathed in a bowling favourable condition.

They also dealt the Bangladeshi spinners confidently before Mustafizur came back in his second spell to trap Nicholls leg-before.

Young, who hit four fours and one six in his 91-ball innings, threw his wicket after trying to charge left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed needlessly.

Nasum also handed Rachin Ravindra a second-ball duck before the rain had the final say.

