Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

Police are investigating after two homes in Auckland were shot at overnight.

The first incident occurred around 9.44pm last night when a person fired several rounds into a house on Tyrone St in Ōtara.

A police spokesperson said some of the shots went inside the house but no one inside was hit.

The offender then sped away in a vehicle, with officers unable to track it.

The second incident took place around 1.29am at a house on Idlewild Ave in Māngere.

A person fired several shots at the property, hitting the front door and windows. Nobody was injured.

Police said the offender fled the scene in a vehicle but officers were unable to find it.

Investigations are now underway to determine if the two incidents are linked.

"There will be a notable police presence in both areas today as we work through our investigations."