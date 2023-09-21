Health
1News

People have broad tastes when it comes to sugar in drinks - study

8:15am

Kiwis' sugar cravings can range from far too high to surprisingly low when it comes to beverages, according to a new Otago University study.

The research suggests that people will accept drinks with 112% more sugar than recommended by manufacturers, however participants in the study also enjoyed beverages with 62% less.

Otago University researcher Dr Mei Peng joined Breakfast this morning, saying the study was inspired by the prevalence of sugar in diets today.

"That made us think, is there anything that we haven't known about people's acceptance of sugar? We know we like sugar, but how much do we like it?" she said.

From a scientific perspective, she said the idea of sugar being the devil was still up for debate.

"There is inconsistent evidence... some studies suggest sugar really helps with weight loss, and some studies find otherwise. [But] obviously excessive sugar is bad for us, we know that."

Peng said community members, including Otago University students, took part in the research by blind tasting drinks with different concentrations of sugar and recording which ones they liked best.

"We all think we like sugar, but there are 'sugar likers' and 'sugar dislikers' [as we call them], so for sugar likers it seems like the more the better... but we think the most surprising finding is we are [also] okay with drinks with a lot less sugar."

Prior studies have indicated that reducing sugar in drinks by 40% could reduce the number of obese people in the UK by one million and the number of overweight people by 500,000.

Peng said she would support a sugar reduction in Aotearoa's drinks, and that it is worth having a national conversation on a sugar tax.

"I don't know if [a sugar tax] would be effective or accepted... but our study suggested that consumers are able to accept drinks with a lot less sugar. The food industry expects consumers can't accept less sugar, but we now know they can."

New ZealandFood and DrinkHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

Ministry of Health documents say there is growing international evidence to support a tax on sugary drinks but that taking GST off food might not work in New Zealand.

40 mins ago

4:39

Labour promises new Hawke's Bay hospital if re-elected

Labour promises new Hawke's Bay hospital if re-elected

The party says the business case for the structure would begin in the party's first 100 days.

7:10am

When the urge to be a mother leads to looking for eggs online

IN DEPTH

When the urge to be a mother leads to looking for eggs online

6:00am

28:46

'Disaster movie' as patients fill beds in corridors at Whanganui Hospital

'Disaster movie' as patients fill beds in corridors at Whanganui Hospital

5:00am

Fears for workplace safety as WorkSafe job losses loom

Fears for workplace safety as WorkSafe job losses loom

5:32pm

Gastro outbreak hits Queenstown hospo industry hard

Gastro outbreak hits Queenstown hospo industry hard

3:24pm

3:48

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

15 mins ago

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

40 mins ago

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

4:39

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

56 mins ago

Rugby World Cup: Ex-Wallaby aims tirade at Eddie Jones

Rugby World Cup: Ex-Wallaby aims tirade at Eddie Jones

8:15am

People have broad tastes when it comes to sugar in drinks - study

4:39

People have broad tastes when it comes to sugar in drinks - study

8:00am

BREAKING

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19