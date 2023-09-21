Katie Bowen relishing Italian football challenge

The FIFA Women’s World Cup was one of Katie Bowen’s career highlights for more reasons than one.

During the tournament her agent reached out to her following interest from Italian club Inter Milan, which plays in the Serie A Women’s league.

In what was meant to be a joyous moment for the 29-year-old centre back, she had to push the contract talks to the back of her mind, with the Football Ferns front and centre.

“They reached out and were really interested, which obviously I was super stoked and happy about.” Bowen told 1News today.

“It was kind of stressful because it was during the World Cup so I wanted to focus on that, but that offer coming in was a really special moment for both me and my family.”

After the Ferns’ World Cup exit, Bowen was flown to Italy for a medical, which she passed. She signed on through to June, 2024, with a one-year extension option.

Previously at Melbourne City in the A-League, Bowen said the move has helped refresh her career.

“I wanted another challenge and I hadn’t played in Europe, so it was definitely a move that I wanted to do and was ready for, but kind of nervous for because I’m a real home body. Going to a foreign speaking country is always quite overwhelming, what I was most worried about was being accepted with the girls, but they’ve been incredibly welcoming.”

And while Bowen is still unfamiliar with the Italian language, she’s been picking up some phrases on the football field.

“I’m really trying to nail those commands, especially as a centre back because I’ve got to instruct quite often. I can immediately tell when someone doesn’t understand and turns around and looks at me quite puzzled.”

Bowen has briefly left Milan for Santiago, joining the Football Ferns ahead of their upcoming international friendlies against Chile.

Though they have these matches and Olympic qualifiers to focus on, Bowen said the feeling is still rather raw among the group after not making it out of the group stage at the World Cup.

“I know it has been some time but post-tournament blues are certainly a serious thing and I think that when you do get back together it does bring back some of those World Cup feelings. It’s really nice to see everyone in camp and looking to move on towards Paris 2024.”

Football Ferns friendlies vs Chile:

Sunday at 11am

Wednesday, September 27 at 3am