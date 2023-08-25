Survivors praised after 'groundbreaking' Mama Hooch case ends

Police have praised the bravery of women who survived sexual assaults linked to Christchurch's Mama Hooch bar, adding that "a case like this hasn't been seen previously".

Convicted rapists Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38 were given sentences of 16-and-a-half years and 17 years respectively at the District Court in Christchurch yesterday, with applause ringing out from the public gallery as they were jailed.

The brothers used their management positions at Mama Hooch to prey on young women, targeting both patrons and waitresses by putting drugs into their drinks.

The pair had been convicted on 69 of the charges they faced at a six-week trial earlier this year. They then lost their name suppression and had their identities revealed in May.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said he wanted to acknowledge and "honour" the victims.

Speaking to media, he described the case as "groundbreaking" and unmatched in scale.

"These victims have helped raise awareness of this type of predatory behaviour, putting others on notice that this type of offending is serious and will be investigated and prosecuted," he said.

"Their journey through the process has not been easy, however because of their courage they have made our community a safer place."

But the sentencing is "just another chapter" for the survivors, Anderson added.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson. (Source: 1News)

"It's never gonna go away for them, but hopefully this is part of the healing process," he said. "It must be so hard to come and expose yourself in the way that you have to in a case like this, but for justice to be done that's what they've had to do."

And police officers have "walked with" the survivors for five years, Anderson said, adding he "truly" believes the system is improving.

"This case is groundbreaking on multiple levels; the amount of victims, the amount of offending that has happened, and the seriousness of the offending as well," he told media. "A case like this hasn't been seen previously.

"Police continue to encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to make a report.

"We will take all such reports seriously, offer victims the required support, and work to hold offenders to account."

One survivor, Sophie Brown, waived her right to name suppression and told the court of the impact of being stupefied and sexually violated by Danny Jaz.

"The times when I couldn’t deceive myself into believing nothing had happened, I was filled with sadness, shame, embarrassment, fear, emptiness.

"I searched for constant distraction, which has even sometimes meant self-sabotaging my life to live in chaos in order to avoid the silence," she said.

"You stole my fierce independence from me. You stole my right to feel safe in my own mind from me. And you stole my right to autonomy over my own body away from me."

She also referred to the fact Danny Jaz has a young daughter.

Sophie Brown (GEORGE HEARD/POOL) (Source: 1News)

"She’ll be 19 one day, and you’ve made sure that she continues to live in a world where women are exploited," she said.

"She continues to live in a world full of men like you who believe women owe you the privilege of access to their own bodies, irrespective of whether she wants to or not."