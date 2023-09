A 67-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to a fatal crash in Canterbury earlier this year.

One person died in the April 30 collision on Main North Rd in Sefton, north of Christchurch.

The Hurunui man has been remanded in custody and is also facing drug related charges.

A police spokesperson announced the charges in a statement this evening.

"As the matter is now before the court, police will not make further comment."