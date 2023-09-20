Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

Nelson Hospital went into lockdown today, after a tense standoff between armed police and three men.

Footage of the standoff shows a large group of armed officers surrounding the men outside the hospital.

The men can be heard yelling and swearing at the officers who cautiously approach them, one with a police dog.

A police spokesperson told 1News that shortly after 1pm a man was "confrontational outside Nelson District Court".

"The man left the area in a vehicle, which police located on Franklyn Street, Nelson South near Nelson Hospital around 1.15pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police advised Nelson Hospital to lockdown until the incident could be resolved.

"Soon afterwards three people were taken into custody and they are assisting police with inquiries."

Police said there is no ongoing safety issue for the public and Nelson Hospital has come out of lockdown.

The three men taken into custody were not carrying a firearm.